A Nigerian man insisted that Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels are deeply in love with each other despite the ongoing marriage drama

The man made the comments on Facebook amid the ongoing marriage crisis between the politician and the actress

The man said all he can see between the couple are two people who deeply love and care for each other

Many Nigerians on social media have continued to analyse Senator Ned Nwoko's marriage to Regina Daniels.

A lot of them have taking to their social media pages to share their thoughts on the drama between the politician and his wife.

This came after the senator and his wife traded accusations on social media.

One of those who reacted to the trending issue is a Facebook user identified as Wobodo Brighten.

In his opinion, Wobodo said Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels actually love each other despite what is going on.

He said:

"Some said she was sold out for money. That the price for gold was her peace of mind. Others claimed she was overambitious. Chasing luxury more than life itself. But wait, since when did money stop being peace of mind for this generation? Which one be smiling and suffering again?"

He said by looking at the couple, all he could see are two people who love each other.

Wobodo's words:

"Honestly, what I see looks more like a movie scene, I think Regina daniel is on another movie role, but with the husband of her youth this time. Because from Senator Ned Nwoko to Regina Daniels, all I saw was profound love. Let’s just chill till we get an official update on this gist no rush to believe every headline."

Meanwhile, Senator Ned Nwoko shared his own side of the story, insisting that the actress turned violent.

He said:

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs."

The Facebook user said if the actress was clearheaded, she would have acted differently.

His words:

"A clear headed Regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

