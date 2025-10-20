A woman gave reasons why she supported Regina Daniels amid her alleged marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko

She mentioned two things the actress must do, sparking mixed reactions from people who saw her post

Regina Daniels and her husband got people talking as their marriage is allegedly facing a crisis, laced with allegations

A Nigerian woman has declared support for actress Regina Daniels, amid her alleged marital crisis with her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

The senator has also responded to the allegation, accusing the actress of alleged drug abuse.

Nwoko: Woman declares support for Regina Daniels

Identified on Facebook as Mrs Meda, the woman declared her support for the actress and mentioned why.

She also mentioned two things the actress should do: take her time and take care of her heart.

Her post read:

“Hey Regina Daniels. I just want to let you know that we see your strength and grace through everything you’re going through.

“Life isn’t always easy, and marriage can have its storms, but please know that whatever decisions you make, we’re right behind you with love and support.

“You’ve inspired so many of us not just with your talent, but with your resilience and authenticity. Take your time, take care of your heart, and remember. you don’t owe anyone perfection. You’ve got people out here who genuinely wish you peace and happiness, no matter what path you choose."

Reactions trail woman’s support for Regina Daniels

Rachel Monday said:

"Yes dear. Everybody deserve to be happy. If she can't take it anymore and she really wants to walk away, I am right behind her. Please no one should die in silence because of what will people say. You need to live for your kids and yourself. May God guide you to make a good decision that will favor you amen."

Gowon Abu said:

"Some of these women are waiting for her to join their association (single mothers association)"

Abdûlæzëëz Hîkmãt said:

"Indeed. It's better to cry in Ferrari than cry in Keke. Well-done."

Edesiri Cassandra said:

"I hope she sees this."

