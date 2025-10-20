A Nigerian man has shared a post on X blaming actress Regina Daniels mother, Rita, for her marital crisis

Recently, it was alleged that the actress moved out of her matrimonial home over alleged claims of abuse and mistreatment

Reacting to the development, a man dug out an old video of Regina Daniels' mother speaking about her daughter's marriage

A Nigerian man has criticised Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, following the reported troubles in her daughter’s marriage.

His reaction followed circulating claims that Regina had allegedly left her husband’s home after enduring alleged mistreatment and abuse.

Man blames Regina Daniels' mother Rita

The X user, identified as @chris_dior, revisited an old video of Rita Daniels to support his opinion.

In the resurfaced clip, which was from a past interview the actress’s mother granted to BBC, she had addressed the controversy surrounding her daughter’s marriage to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko.

At the time, the marriage had drawn heavy criticism from Nigerians because of Regina’s young age.

In the interview, Rita Daniels had expressed frustration at those who condemned her daughter’s decision, insisting that the actress chose her partner willingly.

She defended her stance by saying she had no authority to prevent her daughter from falling in love, explaining that Regina had informed her early on about her desire to marry young.

She had also criticised those who, according to her, interfered in matters that did not concern them, stating that outsiders often judged situations they did not understand.

Rita further compared Regina’s situation with that of other ladies who faced difficulties in their marriages, arguing that many suffered silently even when married to younger men.

She questioned why people judged ladies for marrying older men, pointing out that age did not always determine happiness or peace in marriage.

In her words:

"Nonsense people wey dey open their gutter mouth dey talk. Regina told me that she wants to marry at a young age. Them say my daughter marry old man. I never see where person dey drink panadol for another person headache. Did the small girl cry and tell you that she was forced into marriage? Na love o. And me as her mother no get the right to tell her not to love. Some of our celebrities dey die inside house. Them no fit talk. Some girls dey cry inside house, them no fit talk because them marry young boys. Wetin be the difference between young boys and old man?"

While reposting the old clip, @chris_dior blamed the actress's mother, stating that some parents unknowingly contribute to their children’s problems.

"I hate to mingle in matters like this but this was Regina Daniel’s mother interview after she got married to Ned Nwoko at the age of 18 years. Sometimes mothers are the root of their children problems," he said.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' clash with Ned

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Mary|UI/UX DESIGNER said:

"She was already a millionaire before marriage and would have made more without him. But greed and her mom stole her future."

@dont check my profile said:

"She was already working & earning at the age of 10. She has always earned money for herself. Her mother was greedy allow her to marry a man after 3weeks of meeting."

@MJ Mama commented:

"Nor leave that marriage without money ooo nor try am."

@Nicah reacted:

"But she had money of her own how come she is crying. Older partners do that do cripple you reason i left with my 2 weeks pregnant. They believe you are naive so outsmart them in their own game and take your power back. Her mum didnt do well to this gal."

@julianad2.0adeleke added:

"She should I use the credit card to buy gold jewelry which she can later sell to start something but they always want to prove something to their viewers so the fluent bags wigs and clothes."

See the post below:

