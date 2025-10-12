President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, October 12, for Italy to participate in the Aqaba Process heads of state and government level meeting

The Aqaba Process meeting is a counter-terrorism initiative launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said the meeting focuses on security crisis in West Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday, October 12, for Rome.

According to a statement on Saturday, October 11, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will travel to Italy to participate in the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting, with special focus on the security crisis in West Africa.

Tinubu heads to Rome for counter-terrorism meeting. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Aqaba summit: Tinubu departs Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the meeting, which will begin on Tuesday, October 14, will bring together heads of state and government, senior intelligence and military officials from African countries, and representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations to discuss the evolving security challenges in West Africa.

The Aqaba Process Meeting is a counter-terrorism initiative launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. It is co–chaired by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Italian Government.

It recognises the complex security challenges confronting West Africa, including the expansion of terrorist networks, the growing crime-terror nexus and the increasing overlap between land-based terrorism in the Sahel and the maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

At the meeting, participants will exchange assessments of the current security landscape in West Africa and foster collaboration between regional and international partners to address cross-border security challenges. Participants will also develop strategies to counter the terror threat on land and the sea.

The meeting will discuss ideas on how to coordinate efforts to combat online radicalisation and disrupt digital networks that facilitate terrorist propaganda and recruitment.

In addition to attending the plenary sessions of the Aqaba meeting, President Tinubu will hold bilateral talks with other leaders to explore ways of addressing the rising security challenges across the subregion.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu–Ojukwu, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, and other senior government officials.

Source: Legit.ng