Okpebholo Orders Edo Cabinet to Wear Tinubu-Branded Cap to Meeting: "You'll Be Sent Back"
- Governor Monday Okpebholo orders Edo cabinet members to wear Tinubu-branded outfits during official functions as a sign of loyalty
- He warns commissioners to prioritize service over self-enrichment and declares zero tolerance for corruption in his administration
- Okpebholo says his government’s success depends on teamwork, discipline, and loyalty to both President Tinubu and the people of Edo state
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has directed members of his cabinet to publicly display loyalty to President Bola Tinubu by wearing outfits branded with the president’s insignia.
The governor gave the order on Tuesday during the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners and the inauguration of commissions and boards of agencies in Benin City.
He said his administration owes its success to Tinubu’s leadership and support, adding that the gesture was a show of gratitude and solidarity.
Okpebholo orders Tinubu-branded dress code enforcement
Okpebholo declared that any commissioner who fails to appear with the approved attire during official functions would be sanctioned.
The governor added:
“I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing this cap. In our exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you are coming to the meeting without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back.”
Tinubu's Renewed Hope: Retired generals back calls for state of emergency in Nigeria, reason emerges
He urged the new commissioners to view their appointments as a call to serve the people of Edo state rather than an avenue for self-enrichment. Okpebholo cautioned that his administration would not tolerate corruption, warning that public office must not be treated as a personal reward.
“You have been carefully screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly purely on merit. Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo state,” he said.
Edo cabinet warned against corruption, disloyalty
The governor reiterated that his focus remains on what he described as “practical governance,” stating that his team would be judged by measurable results rather than political rhetoric.
Okpebholo called on his commissioners to demonstrate discipline, teamwork, and commitment to the people, noting that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption. “Most importantly, I expect loyalty to the people of Edo state. You must always remember that History will judge us for our actions and not our intentions,” he said.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was among several dignitaries who attended the ceremony.
Okpebholo announces planning committee
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state government has announced the Edo Carnival Planning Committee to oversee the organisation of the annual cultural festival.
The committee is chaired by Finance Commissioner Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, and other stakeholders from education, media, procurement, and protocol.
The committee is tasked with developing a comprehensive event plan, collaborating with Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng