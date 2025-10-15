Governor Monday Okpebholo orders Edo cabinet members to wear Tinubu - branded outfits during official functions as a sign of loyalty

He warns commissioners to prioritize service over self-enrichment and declares zero tolerance for corruption in his administration

Okpebholo says his government’s success depends on teamwork, discipline, and loyalty to both President Tinubu and the people of Edo state

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has directed members of his cabinet to publicly display loyalty to President Bola Tinubu by wearing outfits branded with the president’s insignia.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday during the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners and the inauguration of commissions and boards of agencies in Benin City.

Governor Monday Okpebholo swears in new commissioners during a ceremony in Benin city. Photo: FB/Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

He said his administration owes its success to Tinubu’s leadership and support, adding that the gesture was a show of gratitude and solidarity.

Okpebholo orders Tinubu-branded dress code enforcement

Okpebholo declared that any commissioner who fails to appear with the approved attire during official functions would be sanctioned.

The governor added:

“I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing this cap. In our exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you are coming to the meeting without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back.”

He urged the new commissioners to view their appointments as a call to serve the people of Edo state rather than an avenue for self-enrichment. Okpebholo cautioned that his administration would not tolerate corruption, warning that public office must not be treated as a personal reward.

“You have been carefully screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly purely on merit. Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo state,” he said.

Okpebholo asserts that the state would not have recorded the success it currently has without Tinubu's support. Photo: FB/ABAT,MondayOkpebholo.

Source: Twitter

Edo cabinet warned against corruption, disloyalty

The governor reiterated that his focus remains on what he described as “practical governance,” stating that his team would be judged by measurable results rather than political rhetoric.

Okpebholo called on his commissioners to demonstrate discipline, teamwork, and commitment to the people, noting that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption. “Most importantly, I expect loyalty to the people of Edo state. You must always remember that History will judge us for our actions and not our intentions,” he said.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was among several dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Okpebholo announces planning committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state government has announced the Edo Carnival Planning Committee to oversee the organisation of the annual cultural festival.

The committee is chaired by Finance Commissioner Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, and other stakeholders from education, media, procurement, and protocol.

The committee is tasked with developing a comprehensive event plan, collaborating with Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd.

Source: Legit.ng