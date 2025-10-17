Fresh controversy has trailed Kwara’s garment factory as opposition voices raise troubling claims about worker welfare and state priorities

A party chieftain has accused the state of turning a promising project into a missed opportunity, with questions mounting

The governor’s silence on growing insecurity has also caused concerns about leadership and accountability in Kwara’s governance

There appears to be growing criticism over the management of the Kwara state-owned Garment Factory, as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of underpaying workers and mismanaging state resources.

PDP faults Governor AbdulRazaq, alleging low pay for garment factory staff and poor security response. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Facebook

The accusation was made by the Kwara PDP organising secretary, Obalowu Olaitan, during a Yoruba-language radio program monitored by Legit.ng.

Olaitan claimed that the workers at the Kwara Garment Factory are being paid below the national minimum wage, earning around ₦40,000 monthly, and are still being owed salary arrears by the state government.

According to him,

“If you go to the Kwara Garment Factory, the money the Kwara government is paying is not up to the minimum wage for the workers. The workers are being paid around N40,000, and they are still owed.”

Olaitan further alleged that Governor AbdulRazaq’s decision to convert the state’s cargo terminal into a garment factory was a misplaced priority, insisting that the project has yielded no tangible benefit for the people of Kwara.

He said,

“The Cargo terminal should have been profitable to Kwara. Instead of the Governor to relate with the federal government to make it work and useful to our people, he turned it into a garment factory. This was the same type of company Aregbesola did in Osun during his time. They should go and check now — what is the benefit of that factory to the state as of today? They should check if the factory is either alive or dead. But the government did not listen to criticism.”

Governor failed to alert FG on Kwara insecurity

The PDP chieftain also accused the governor of failing to draw the attention of the federal government to the growing insecurity in Kwara state despite his position as chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

PDP accuses Governor AbdulRazaq of neglecting security issues. Photo credit: LAURIE CHURCHMAN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He alleged that it was the intervention of former Senate President Bukola Saraki that prompted the federal government to take the matter seriously.

Olaitan said,

“It was the alarm raised by Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki during the Kwara PDP State Congress that attracted Federal Government attention. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq didn’t tell President Tinubu, even as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.”

He added, “What Saraki said during our state congress was what called for national attention into the insecurity issues killing Kwara people. What I meant was that the Federal Government did not know about this issue before Saraki spoke about it. The Governor did not talk about it in the media or through any means for the federal government to know about it. There is no news publication where the Governor called for the federal government’s intervention.”

24 Kwara youths confirmed dead fighting terrorists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 24 young men from Kwara North villages died volunteering to defend communities against heavily armed terrorists during attacks in July 2025.

The government confirmed the names amid rising grief and chaos as over 100 died, 70 were kidnapped, and many local areas were deserted across the region.

Source: Legit.ng