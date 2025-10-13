At least 24 young men died defending Kwara North communities from heavily armed terrorists during coordinated attacks in July 2025

The victims, mostly local vigilantes, resisted attackers in Patigi, Chekpan, and Lade, leaving villages deserted and families mourning intensely

Over 100 people have died, 70 have been kidnapped, and schools have been closed across Kwara North, while residents fled

At least 24 young men from various villages across Patigi and Lade districts of Kwara state have been confirmed dead after they volunteered to defend their communities from heavily armed terrorists who invaded parts of Kwara North in July 2025.

Heartbreaking loss in Kwara North as youths die resisting terrorists. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The victims, mostly local vigilante members, were among over 70 youths who took up arms to confront the attackers during coordinated assaults on Patigi, Chekpan, and Lade communities on July 3, 2025.

The coordinated violence, which left several villages deserted, has plunged the area into deep mourning and fear.

A community leader who spoke to Legit.ng under anonymity described the July attack as one of the most brutal in recent years.

“In July, youths (mostly vigilante members) summoned courage to engage the terrorists at one of our community locations. That day, we lost more than 70 lives,” the leader said.

“Many details on death rates, captives, deserted villages, all attacked communities and even affected schools are put together for special reports.”

Despite the magnitude of the tragedy, Legit.ng’s independent investigation over the past two weeks could only identify the names of 24 of the slain youths out of the over 70 reportedly killed.

Many families, residents say, are still searching for missing loved ones, while several others have fled their homes.

List of youths killed in Patigi

Mohammed Ndacheko — Emi Dukumichi Mohammed Bauchi — Emindalanla Liyu Issa — Tonkuzhi Danjuman Yafatiman — Patigi Baba Yaman — Patigi Ndache Matukun — Matokun Ndachekun Sonsan — Sonsan Ndagiman Mohammed — Edozhigi Alu Mohammed — Emigi

List of youths killed in Chekpan

Ndacheko Rogun — Rogun Yandagi Koro — Kowo Mohammed Mayaki — Smargin Dauda Sukun — Surun Sekpa Katsan — Katsan Maiin Zhurutan — Zhurutan Majin Shurutan — Zhuruta A A. Naibin Egwamama — Egwamaman Baiwa Echin — Echiwada Sachin Bgutun — Sa Achi Ndacheko Doro — Doro Alikali Suku — Suku

List of youths killed in Lade

Mohammed Gana — Lade Mohammed Ndagi — Gberin Nda Magin — Magin

The communities hardest hit by the July 3 attacks are in Patigi Local Government Area, which shares boundaries with Niger state.

Residents told Legit.ng that the attackers arrived on motorcycles, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons. They reportedly targeted local vigilante groups who had been working to resist continuous incursions and kidnappings.

“Our boys were defending us,” one grieving relative told Legit.ng.

“They said they couldn’t continue to run away from their land. But the attackers came in large numbers. They had guns that our vigilantes had never seen before.”

Families grieve in Patigi, Chekpan, and Lade after deadly terror attacks. Photo credit: DavidZydd

Source: Getty Images

Over 100 killed, 70 kidnapped across Kwara North

Over the past three months, reports from residents and security sources indicate that more than 100 people have been killed and at least 70 others kidnapped across the six local government areas that make up Kwara North, notably in Patigi, Edu, and Kaiama.

Entire villages have been deserted as families flee into neighboring towns like Lafiagi and Tsaragi for safety.

Schools in affected areas have reportedly shut down as children and teachers were either displaced or abducted.

The following communities have been attacked or occupied by bandits and terrorists in recent months:

Lafiagi, Patigi, Tsaragi, Motokun, Lata, Ndanaku, Mari, Lile, Dina, Kpanparagi, Gada, Bokungi, Manganiko Ndanagi, Gbogi, Kusoniguba, Gbugbu, Lada, Ndeji, Kakafu, Gbangede, Ekati, Bologi, Sakpefu, Bokugi Tsaragi, Gada NYC camp, Gida Sani, Yelwa, Lema, Matokun, Chekugi, Gboagi, Gbale, Ekati, Kokodo, Essanti, Lata Woro, Kossomunu, Batakpa, Ndafa, Esun Tauhid, Edogi Cikin, Ekko, Lalagi, Esun Tauheed, Edogi Dukun, Gamalegi, Guye, Dzara, Wariku, Dugbagi, Bishewa, Gbale, and Kusoziko.

Communities abandoned amid tears and trauma

In several of these towns, traditional institutions have suspended public gatherings, while farming, the main source of livelihood, has nearly collapsed.

Community sources told Legit.ng that even funerals are now conducted quietly for fear of renewed attacks.

In Patigi town, a mass burial was held for some of the victims whose remains could be recovered after the July onslaught. Survivors said dozens of others are still missing and feared dead.

The Kwara state Police Command and local vigilante leaders have yet to release an official casualty figure, but local sources confirmed that some of the slain youths were buried without formal identification due to the intensity of the attacks.

“We are tired,” said one community elder in Lade.

“Our youths who volunteered to protect the land are now in graves. The government must come to our rescue before more people die.”

Bandits kill pastor, kidnap village head in Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Armed bandits launched a fresh attack on Rani in Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara state.

They killed two individuals and abducted two others, including the village head, during the assault. The attack occurred on Sunday, October 5, while villagers were preparing for the evening Maghrib prayer.

Source: Legit.ng