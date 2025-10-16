ASUU has accused the Kwara governor of ignoring KWASU, claiming the university hasn’t received subvention since 2023

The Kwara state chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of neglecting the Kwara State University (KWASU). They alleged that his administration has failed to release subventions to the institution since 2023.

In a monitored broadcast by Legit.ng on Wednesday, ASUU Chairman at KWASU, Professor Shehu Abdulganiyu Salau, described the situation as unfortunate and unfair.

Professor Shehu said the governor has repeatedly failed to fulfill his promises to the university’s academic staff.

According to him, despite assurances given in 2022, KWASU remains the only state-owned university in Nigeria that is not receiving subventions from its government.

“KWASU is the only university without subvention up till now,” he said.

He continued: “We met with the governor on the 30th of October 2022, when he promised to give us subvention and to pay part of our earned academic allowances. He told us that by June 2023, when subsidy is removed, he would be in a position to start quarterly subvention. He also said before the end of that year, he would pay part of our accrued allowances. But up till now, nothing has happened.”

The ASUU chairman added that several letters had been written to the government, and meetings held with top officials, but none of the commitments had been honored.

“We have written several letters and met with many commissioners, yet there’s been no response. We are pleading with the governor to fulfill his promise and give KWASU subvention,” Professor Salau appealed.

ASUU protests neglect of education sector

The revelation comes at a time when ASUU has declared a 14-day warning strike nationwide, making university funding and staff welfare some of the most discussed issues in Nigeria’s educational sector.

The Union’s National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, made the announcement during a press conference held on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

According to him, there had been no meaningful progress to prevent the union from moving forward with its planned industrial action.

He explained that the 14-day notice, issued on September 28, 2025, had lapsed without any substantial response from the relevant authorities.

He further stated that all ASUU branches across the country have been directed to commence a full withdrawal of their services beginning at midnight on Monday, October 13, 2025.

“Apart from engagement with the press, in August 2025, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in both federal and state universities held rallies, carrying placards, on their campuses to press the government to address the lingering issues in the university system."

“Nothing came out of all these rallies and pleas. What is clear for now is that both the federal and state governments have a strong habit of paying little or no attention to the education sector in general and the welfare of university academics in particular,” ASUU stated.

