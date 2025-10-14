Reverend Uma Ukpai’s final public video has been released, offering a heartfelt farewell and spiritual blessings to his followers

In the emotional clip, he speaks of exhaustion while declaring grace, mercy, and prosperity upon the land and its people

Rev. Ukpai's message is being widely shared as a lasting testament to his faith and legacy

The final public video of Reverend Uma Ukpai, a revered figure in Nigeria’s Christian community, has been released, marking what appears to be his last direct message to followers and the nation.

In the emotionally charged clip, the preacher offered words of blessing, reflection, and spiritual encouragement.

In his last public appearance, Reverend Uma Ukpai declares grace, mercy, and prosperity for the faithful. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai/X

Source: Twitter

Speaking with visible weariness, Reverend Ukpai said,

“I have exhausted myself and I am tired. All the same, I have a word of blessings for the land and the people.” His tone conveyed both solemnity and deep conviction as he addressed the faithful.

Reverend Uma Ukpai declares blessings and spiritual legacy

In the video, Reverend Ukpai continued with a heartfelt declaration:

“I declare beginning today that grace and mercy shall follow you. Your children shall grow up to take care of you. All that you have done to propagate the kingdom of God shall be honoured by God and you will be blessed.”

He urged viewers to remain steadfast in their faith, adding:

“I want all of you to love this God and serve this God. Obey him completely and totally. God shall make life easy for you. I wish you prosperity, promotion and lifting.”

The release of the video has sparked widespread reflection among his followers, many of whom regard it as a spiritual farewell and a final act of pastoral care. The clip is being shared across social media platforms, drawing messages of gratitude and prayer from across the country.

See the video here.

Legacy of reverend Uma Ukpai

Reverend Uma Ukpai has long been recognised for his evangelical work and his role in shaping Pentecostal Christianity in Nigeria. His final message, rich with blessings and spiritual counsel, is being seen as a lasting imprint of his ministry and a call to continued devotion.

The video’s release has prompted renewed appreciation for his decades of service, with many describing it as a poignant reminder of his enduring influence and unwavering commitment to faith.

Emotional farewell from Reverend Uma Ukpai urges complete obedience to God and promises divine honour. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai/X

Source: Facebook

Pastor Uma Ukpai shares encounter with Boko Haram man

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Nigerian evangelist, Pastor Uma Ukpai, who recently passed away, had once shared a gripping account of divine protection during a life-threatening encounter with a Boko Haram insurgent in Gombe State.

The revered cleric, known for his charismatic ministry and bold declarations of faith, narrated the incident as part of a broader message on resilience and the power of spiritual anointing. Ukpai had been ministering in Gombe, moving from one worship gathering to another, when a young Boko Haram militant reportedly stormed the venue and aimed a firearm directly at him.

According to the pastor, the weapon failed to discharge despite repeated attempts by the assailant. The account, which has resurfaced following Ukpai’s death, has stirred renewed interest in his legacy and the spiritual experiences he often shared during his sermons. Many of his followers have described the incident as a testament to his unwavering faith and divine protection.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng