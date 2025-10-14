A Nigerian prophet has shared a heartbreaking post on the X app mourning the demise of late preacher Uma Ukpai

In his post, he recounted the first thing that Uma Ukpai told him when they met and how he always spoke with so much grace and wisdom

Speaking further, he announced the abrupt cancellation of Bible study at his church in honour of the late preacher

A Nigerian prophet paid an emotional tribute to the late preacher and evangelist Uma Ukpai after his death.

The preacher's demise had left people heartbroken, especially the leaders in the spiritual community.

Man recounts first day of meeting Uma Ukpai

In a post shared on X by @phtemmanuelO, the prophet recounted his encounter with Uma Ukpai.

He remembered the first time they met, when Uma Ukpai spoke about his calling in a way that he never forgot.

The prophet described Uma Ukpai as a great father figure who always spoke with wisdom and grace.

He expressed his grief and pain at Uma Ukpai's death, reiterating the 'deep void' that he felt after his passing.

According to the prophet, Uma Ukpai was a strong voice in the spiritual community, particularly from the Southeast region of Nigeria.

He believed that Uma Ukpai had fought a good fight and was now at rest. In a gesture of respect, the prophet announced the cancellation of Bible study at his church.

Speaking further, he described encounters with Uma Ukpai as a blessing and cherished the memories they shared.

In his words:

"Please, stop calling. It’s true. He has gone. A great father has left us. The very first time I met him, he told me about my calling, words I can never forget. Each time I came to honour him, he always spoke with so much grace and wisdom. My heart is heavy because the earth has lost a true general, but heaven has gained. Papa has fought the good fight, and I believe he needed to rest from all his labour. I still find myself wishing he would wake up again as he once did in the hospital. There’s a deep void in me right now because a strong voice has left this space. A strong voice from the Southeast hmm. However, I know God never leaves us empty. We will not be having Bible Study today at the church — out of honour for our father. It was always a blessing seeing you, Daddy. Forever in our hearts."

Reactions as prophet mourns Uma Ukpai

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Nduka03 said:

'I have a great respect for Uma Upkai. However, if Uma Upkai was aware that you have refused to hold Bible study in honour of him, I'm sure he won't be happy at all. I recall when Uma Upkai lost his wife and children, he was in the middle of a teaching. He never stopped. He just carried on, giving thanks to God for it. Daddy Adeboye also did the same when the news of his son's death came to him. The Bible study is actually in honour of Christ and not Uma Upkai himself."

Chukwuka Edeji said:

"Stalling or stopping a scheduled Bible Study because a 'general' passed on to glory? Would our Lord Jesus be happy attending a scheduled Bible Study only to meet none of HIS sheep, not even the supposed shepherd? Who deserves more honour, the departed general or his CREATOR?"

Samizoes said:

"May his soul rest in the Lord. God will comfort all his family, helping them know he has walked a good walk of faith, accomplished his purpose and is now in the bosom of the Father."

Emeka Egbunike reacted:

"A TRUE Man of God with the AWE of a GENERAL. I still have vivid memories of driving you as part of our church security "ESCCORT" team in 2007 and the "DEEP WORDS" that emitted out of your mouth. It was an HONOR to serve you PaPa. You have done WELL, Rest in Peace."

