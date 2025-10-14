Old sermons preached by the late Revered Uma Ukpai are gaining traction online after his death was announced

The late preacher, known for hosting many open crusades, has a YouTube channel where his sermons are shared

In one of the videos, he shared the testimony of how someone offered to build a solar system worth N900 million for his ministry

Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai has passed on, but many of his followers are of the view that his legacy remains strong.

Many of them refer to him as a Christian general who fought the good fight of faith owing to the many crusades and sermons he preached.

During his lifetime, Dr Uma had a YouTube channel where many of his sermons were shared with the public.

In one of the videos, which was posted in September 2025, he was seen during a church program.

During the program, he shared a testimony that inspired the audience listening to his sermon.

According to the charismatic preacher who died on October 13, 2025, someone had offered to help his ministry build a solar system worth N900 million.

He said the man's family was kidnapped, and the man told him about the problem.

His words:

"This God has just surprised me. A man has offered to give us solar system worth N900 million. He has promised to electrify all our colleges. The funny thing is that members of his family were kidnapped. He called me and asked, what can your prayer do? And I said my prayer will release them tomorrow morning. The next morning, they were released. Men and brethren, we serve an awesomely awesome God."

Nigerians mourn late Uma Ukpai

@Olariches82 said:

"Rest in Peace God's General Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai. You brought this old song back to life and made it your own. It'll forever remain goated."

@Simonymms said:

"He is not dead, He is only absent from this world to be present with the Lord. This is not a painful exit, this is a call to Glory. Uma Ukpai did not die, He just put on his real body. We will miss you in this part of the world."

@Perezonduty said:

"There is sunset in Heaven!!! We celebrate the great legacy of Dr. Uma Ukpai. Thank you for one of the greatest works in a generation!!! Till we meet in the morning!"

@ChiefTiwei said:

"Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai was a renowned Nigerian Christian leader, internationally recognized evangelist, and preacher. As the founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), a gospel ministry based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria."

@MDeltapikin said:

"Rev Uma Ukpai made me believe there is God in heaven that man made me fall in love with the Assembly of God church. KEEP RESTING, PAPA."

Lady shares her encounter with Uma Ukpai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared her experience at a crusade hosted by Uma Ukpai.

According to the lady, the crusade was held in Aba in 1984.

She said it was during the crusade that she gave her life to Christ.

