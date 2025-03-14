The ministry of foreign affairs has strongly condemned what it described as a wave of misinformation regarding alleged targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria

The ministry warned that such narratives are designed to mislead the United States (US), into designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on religious persecution claims

In a statement issued on Friday, March 14, the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to national security

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of foreign affairs on Friday, March 14, expressed deep concern over what it called "the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports" alleging targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry, obtained by Legit.ng, Nigerian authorities said the development appears to be aimed at influencing foreign governments, particularly the United States (US), to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

In the statement, the federal government (FG) acknowledged the security challenges confronting Nigeria, but clarified that these incidents are "not driven by religious bias or targeted against any particular religious group".

The FG said:

"Notably, the majority of insurgency and banditry-related incidents in the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria do not specifically target followers of any faith or religion. Any narrative attempting to frame such incidents as religious persecution is erroneous and misleading.

"Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, and the government remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or gender. The country’s security challenges are complex and multifaceted, manifesting in criminality, terrorism, and communal clashes—including farmer-herder conflicts—that are not rooted in religious motivations."

Tinubu's govt war against insecurity in Nigeria

Furthermore, the statement said under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian government has taken significant steps to address these security concerns, including the deployment of security forces, enhanced intelligence gathering, and community engagement initiatives.

It added that the military has recorded substantial progress in curtailing the activities of bandits and insurgents.

It said:

"To further mitigate security threats, both federal and state authorities have adopted a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies and have expedited the implementation of the National Livestock Plan."

The foreign affairs ministry, therefore, urged the international community to exercise caution and verify information before drawing conclusions or making statements that could exacerbate tensions within Nigeria. It also called on all stakeholders—including the media, civil society organisations, and foreign partners—to refrain from disseminating unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

The FG concluded:

"Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage. We welcome constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing our security challenges. However, we strongly reject any attempts to misrepresent the situation, distort the narrative, or sow discord among our people."

Nigerian Christians tackle Muslims online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a significant uproar was sparked on social media following the display of a banner at Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos state, which boldly claims, "Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!"

This proclamation, which went viral, ignited a fierce debate on religious respect and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

The banner's message has drawn a myriad of responses from netizens, with many perceiving it as an act of blasphemy against Christian beliefs.

