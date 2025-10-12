Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Some retired senior military officers have backed the call by a Lucky Irabor (retd), former chief of defence staff (CDS), for the declaration of a state of emergency to effectively address the protracted Boko Haram insurgency.

This comes as President Bola Tinubu tries to overhaul Nigeria's security framework, prioritising the fight against terrorism amid a 'Renewed Hope' agenda pursuit.

Retired generals back call for a state of emergency in Nigeria. Photos credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that Irabor declared in his new book ‘SCARS: Nigeria's Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’ that only an emergency proclamation backed by the national assembly could effectively tackle the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the book is not an indictment; it is a national soul-searching presentation, adding that the work is an “awakening reality” intended to stimulate conversation on credible solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

While recalling the atrocities committed by Boko Haram, he urged the nation to remember the victims and learn lessons from the collective struggle against insurgency.

Commenting on Irabor’s proposal, retired Major General Dayo Olukoju said while a state of emergency was necessary, it should be complemented by a broader, multilateral approach that addresses the root causes of terrorism, The Punch reported recently.

Olukoju said:

“I agree with him. But like I do say, a multilateral approach should be added to it. I was in Maiduguri when we captured one of them, and the terrorist was unrepentant. We have the elite, traditional, spiritual, and military leaders, all of them have roles to play.”

Also supporting Irabor’s position, Brigadier General Peter Aro (retd.) described it as apt.

He reasoned:

“General Lucky Irabor’s position is both apt and deeply informed by experience. Having served at the operational, strategic, and geo-strategic levels, he speaks with the authority of someone who truly knows his terrain.”

In the same vein, Colonel Saka Folusho (retd.) stated that there was nothing wrong in declaring a state of emergency on insecurity. However, he warned that alone would not solve the country’s security problems unless the authorities tackle the illicit trade in arms and ammunition sustaining the violence.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is plagued by security problems as the armed gangs, with Kwara state now also impacted.

In addition to the terrorists’ threats in the northcentral state, the nation’s capital, Abuja, is also surrounded by states with high levels of banditry – gunmen who kidnap and kill with no ideological motivation.

Northern states such as Borno (2,143 deaths), Zamfara (1,347), Katsina (1,306), and Kaduna (813) top the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED)’s 2024 fatality table, with Benue, Sokoto, Niger, and Plateau following closely. The epicentres correspond to zones dominated by jihadist insurgency, banditry, and communal conflict — three overlapping crises that leave little room for sectarian simplification.

Obasanjo wants end to Boko Haram problem

Meanwhile, at the public presentation of Irabor's book, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, lamented that the Boko Haram insurgency had become a part of daily life for Nigerians.

Obasanjo urged the federal government to confront the menace with deeper questioning and stronger resolve.

The 88-yeard-old urged the Tinubu government to confront the menace with deeper questioning and stronger resolve.

Obasanjo lamented:

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our lives. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do? “How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country.”

Chibok Girls Tragedy: Jonathan Speaks on Scar to Die With

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan disclosed that he will die with the scars of the over 200 Chibok schoolgirls abducted under his administration in 2014.

The former president also commended Irabor, adding that he was a soldier who never politicised the country's security and stood by the truth.

Source: Legit.ng