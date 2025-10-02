Fulani communities in Kwara state have raised an alarm over widespread insecurity and called on authorities to take action

The Kwara state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Fulaku Yeso Yeso Development Association (MAFYDA) has raised alarm over what it described as an unprecedented wave of insecurity that has left Fulani communities in the state devastated.

The state chairman of the association, Alhaji Ali Mohammed Jonwuro, spoke at an inaugural meeting of the group held in Ilorin on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Kwara: Fulani association reports mass kidnappings

Jonwuro disclosed that in the last two months alone, over 3,000 cows have been rustled across four local government areas, Edu, Patigi, Ifelodun and Irepodun.

He added that more than 50 members of the association had been kidnapped, with ransoms as high as N10 million paid in some cases.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent and other newsmen on Saturday, September 27, 2025, after the meeting, Jonwuro said:

“Across the four local government areas of Edu, Patigi, Ifelodun and Irepodun, more than 50 of our people have been kidnapped. The least ransom our people paid to the kidnappers is N10million. Some of the kidnap-victims were not even released after paying the ransom.

“In the four local government areas, we have lost more than 3000 cows to rustlers. This is besides other animals rustled and millions of naira paid to the kidnappers. Our people who fled from troubled communities were asked to return to where they come from, not minding that they lost their loved ones to these bandits.”

The Fulani leader lamented that despite being the worst hit by banditry, his people were still being profiled as criminals.

“It is unfortunate and disheartening to finger members of Fulani tribe as the culprits behind insecurity in Kwara South when they are the victims of ferocious attacks of the criminals in reality.

“Many people don’t know that we (Fulani) are the most affected by the activities of these bandits. It is true some people in our fold are criminals but it is not a peculiar situation. We have criminally minded people too in other tribes.

“We have also had a situation where some monarchs in the southern part of the state accommodated strangers, especially those running away from Zamfara State. In some communities, they allowed the strangers into their midst while claiming that our people who have been living with them for decades are not useful.”

The MAFYDA chairman appealed to the Kwara state government to intervene through the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and ensure that Fulani fleeing violence are not rejected by host communities.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Emir of Ilorin to help us prevail on the Governor to intercede for us on the hostilities in some communities against our people. We don’t know where to go again because we are overwhelmed,” Jonwuro said.

Kwara: Fulani leaders seek IDP camps

Also speaking, the secretary of the association, Muhammad Abdullahi Lamido, decried the stigmatisation of Fulani victims who fled their homes due to insecurity.

He said:

“We received complaints from our people who fled their communities in Patigi, Edu, Ifelodun and Irepodun local government areas where they faced the issue of banditry and kidnapping.

“There are many people from those communities, both Yoruba and Fulani, who fled to nearest communities. These people who are not Fulani but had their families there, were accommodated. Unfortunately, our people who are Fulani complained that they were not being accommodated; that they were being stigmatized.

“Even if some of them have been found to be committing the crime, is it all of them? Our people are even the victims of the kidnapping and banditry. We have a long list of our people whose cattle had been rustled while their families were also kidnapped. Some paid ransom, others are still held captive.

“This is why we are calling on government to please establish Internally Displaced People (IDP) Camps for our people who have been rendered homeless. They are also Nigerians and peace lovers.”

On his part, the director of media for MAFYDA, Sheikh Dan-Fulani Modibbo, blamed the continued attacks on the government’s failure to deploy technology in tackling insecurity.

“It is shameful that in this modern time, government and security agencies cannot use information technology to track those behind banditry and kidnapping.

“We are also appealing that government should make a law forbidding media houses from profiling any ethnic group when suspects have not been identified and arrested for commission of any crime.”

Bandits abduct seven residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a fresh attack in the northern part of Kwara state, bandits abducted several residents of the state despite the recent arrest of a dreaded terrorist leader, Mahmud Mohammed Usman.

Suspected bandits killed a prominent community member in Lade, Patigi LGA, and abducted others in another major community in the state.

Residents are fleeing their homes due to repeated bandit attacks, while community leaders express fear and anger over the continued insecurity.

