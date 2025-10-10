Since its establishment in 1998, INEC has overseen Nigeria’s elections, succeeding several earlier electoral bodies like ECN (1958) and FEC (1960)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), established in 1998, is the organisation responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria.

Before INEC, different electoral bodies existed at various times, such as the Electoral Commission of Nigeria (ECN) in 1958 and the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) in 1960, which organised elections in the early years of Nigeria’s independence.

Justice Ephraim Akpata: South-South

Justice Ephraim Akpata, a respected jurist from the South-South region, served as the founding Chairman of the post-military electoral body.

His tenure, from 1998 to 2000, was crucial as he oversaw the transition from military to civilian rule, culminating in the 1999 general elections, Vanguard reported.

This period successfully established the Fourth Republic, though it faced immense pressure.

Dr. Abel Guobadia: South-South

Following Akpata, Dr. Abel Guobadia, also hailing from the South-South, took the helm from 2000 to 2005. His tenure included the 2003 general elections.

While the elections marked a successful civilian-to-civilian transition, they were heavily criticised by observers and opposition parties for widespread irregularities and organisational deficiencies.

Prof. Maurice Iwu: South-East

Professor Maurice Iwu, from the South-East zone, served between 2005 and 2010. His term remains one of the most contentious in INEC's history, primarily due to his handling of the 2007 general elections.

These elections were famously deemed flawed by both domestic and international observers.

Iwu’s time was characterised by persistent calls for electoral reform, which ultimately led to his successor inheriting an urgency for institutional overhaul.

Prof. Attahiru Jega: North-West

Prof. Attahiru Jega, representing the North-West, chaired INEC from 2010 to 2015.

He is widely credited with implementing fundamental reforms, including the introduction of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and the electronic Card Reader. These technologies dramatically boosted the credibility of Nigeria’s polls.

Jega successfully oversaw the 2011 elections and the landmark 2015 polls, which saw the first-ever democratic defeat and handover of power to an opposition party in Nigeria’s history.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu: North-East

The immediate past Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, from the North-East, assumed office in 2015.

His tenure has been marked by the continued integration of technology, notably the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and efforts toward electronic transmission of results.

He has presided over two general elections, in 2019 and 2023.

Yakubu’s leadership focuses on consolidating the technological gains initiated by his predecessor while facing heightened scrutiny over the integrity of results collation and transmission.

Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan: North-Central

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), according to a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday, October 9.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, who confirmed that the National Council of State had approved Amupitan’s nomination.

Amupitan was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in August 2014, marking his recognition as one of the country’s leading legal minds.

As of October 25, 2022, Amupitan holds the position of deputy vice-chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, where he has taught law for decades.

