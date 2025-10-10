NCYCN commended President Tinubu for appointing Prof Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman, assuring he would not disappoint

FCT, Abuja - The North Central Youth Council of Nigeria (NCYCN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The council assured that the Kogi-born professor would not disappoint the nation.

Recall that the National Council of State on Thursday, October 9, approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections.

General elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate and house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly. Incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, is expected to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Historic first for North Central

Reacting to the appointment, NCYCN Speaker Hon Sunday Asuku highlighted that it was the first time a son of the North Central region had been considered for the INEC chairmanship.

Asuku stated,

“Prof Amupitan's nomination is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to promote equitable representation and good governance in Nigeria.”

Praise for Tinubu’s inclusivity

The council expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, saying the appointment reflects fairness, justice, and inclusivity.

The statement added,

“We are confident that Professor Amupitan's vast knowledge, experience, and expertise in law, academics, and public service make him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Support for administration and congratulations

NCYCN assured the president of its support, stating,

“We wish to assure President Tinubu of our unwavering support for his administration, and we are confident that it will succeed beyond 2027.”

They concluded by congratulating Professor Amupitan and urging him to make North Central Nigeria and the country proud.

Ododo praises Amupitan

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

In compliance with the constitution, President Tinubu will now send Amupitan’s name to the senate for screening.

Amupitan: Northern ethnic nationalities hail Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum (NENF) has lauded the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling it a “historic milestone” in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

In a congratulatory statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Dominic Alancha, the Forum praised President Bola Tinubu and the National Council of State for endorsing Amupitan’s appointment, describing it as a reflection of merit and national balance.

Prof. Amupitan, an eminent constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was nominated by President Tinubu and confirmed by the Council of State on Thursday, October 9.

