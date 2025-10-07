Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Just In: ASUU Begins Mobilisation for Nationwide Strike

by  Bada Yusuf
Ahead of its planned nationwide strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leadership has started mobilising its members across universities in the country to join the industrial actions.

The union maintained that the latest development was due to the silence of the federal government on the notice it issued to all relevant authorities, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi.

ASUU has issued has said there is no going back in the strike notice issued to the federal government two weeks ago.
On Monday, September 29, the university lecturers announced the plan to shut down public universities across the country in pressing home their demands.

