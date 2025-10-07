Just In: ASUU Begins Mobilisation for Nationwide Strike
Ahead of its planned nationwide strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leadership has started mobilising its members across universities in the country to join the industrial actions.
The union maintained that the latest development was due to the silence of the federal government on the notice it issued to all relevant authorities, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi.
On Monday, September 29, the university lecturers announced the plan to shut down public universities across the country in pressing home their demands.
Source: Legit.ng
