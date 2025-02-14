Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, February 14, said he received the news of the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, with profound sorrow.

Adebanjo, a veteran politician and elder statesman, was widely regarded for his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and advocacy for good governance.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Pa Adebanjo died on Friday, February 14, 2025, at his home in Lekki, Lagos. The death of the 96-year-old caused sorrow among many eminent Nigerians.

According to a statement personally signed by the Nigerian leader, obtained by Legit.ng, President Tinubu said the country has lost a political leader "whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation's history".

Tinubu said:

"All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for. His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse. Though we mourn his departure, we are also grateful to God for blessing him with a long, remarkable, purposeful life—96 years of unrelenting advocacy for progress and equity.

"Baba, as a lawyer, statesman, and politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and independent heroes who shaped the foundation of our country."

Describing the late Adebanjo as a devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Tinubu stated that the deceased Afenifere group leader's contributions "spanned political eras, from his role as organising secretary of the Action Group in the first republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic."

Tinuby noted that in moments of national crisis, Adebanjo's courage "shone brightest".

The president continued:

"When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship, helping to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of our collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance.

"His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo's steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos state under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD)."

Furthermore, Tinubu acknowledged that his political path with Pa Adebanjo differed in later years, his respect and admiration for the deceased progressive "never wavered".

He said:

"Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Afenifere family, the governors of the southwest, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision."

Conclusively, Tinubu asked everyone to take solace in "the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the service of others—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come."

He prayed that the soul of "this great patriot" find eternal rest, "and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country."

