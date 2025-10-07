President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Abdullahi Ramat as the new chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the president forwarded Ramat's name while speaking on the resumption of the Senate on Tuesday, October 7.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Abdullahi Ramat as the new NERC chairman / Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Senate commenced its annual recess on July 24, a tradition in which the lawmakers combined their legislative duties with constituency work as well as personal engagements.

However, the Red Chamber decided to shift its resumption from September 23 to October 7, 2025. The move extended the annual recess by two weeks.

On August 8, President Tinubu announced the nomination of Ramat as the NERC chairman and CEO and also the nomination of Dr Fouad Animashun as Commissioner of Finance and Management Services for NERC and Abubakar Yusuf as the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng