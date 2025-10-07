Just In: Tinubu Forwards Name of New Appointee to Senate
President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Abdullahi Ramat as the new chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the president forwarded Ramat's name while speaking on the resumption of the Senate on Tuesday, October 7.
The Senate commenced its annual recess on July 24, a tradition in which the lawmakers combined their legislative duties with constituency work as well as personal engagements.
However, the Red Chamber decided to shift its resumption from September 23 to October 7, 2025. The move extended the annual recess by two weeks.
On August 8, President Tinubu announced the nomination of Ramat as the NERC chairman and CEO and also the nomination of Dr Fouad Animashun as Commissioner of Finance and Management Services for NERC and Abubakar Yusuf as the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng