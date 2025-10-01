President Bola Tinubu said allegations of religious genocide in Nigeria are unfounded, noting that the country is built on the faith and resilience of its people

Tinubu stated that no religion is under threat in the country, noting that Nigerians have learnt to appreciate their diversity

Tinubu spoke against the backdrop of recent claims that terrorists in Nigeria are waging a systematic genocide against Christians

Owerri, Imo state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed claims that terrorists in Nigeria are carrying out a systematic genocide against Christians, describing the allegations as 'false' and 'malicious'.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 30, by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader said no religion is under siege.

Tinubu allays fears of religious intolerance

Onanuga noted that Tinubu, on Tuesday, September 20, in Owerri, Imo state, blasted those peddling allegations of religious genocide in the country.

Speaking at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Convention Centre, where he commissioned some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, Tinubu said the allegations were unfounded and misleading, as citizens focus more on harmony and shared prosperity.

The president noted that Nigerians, after 65 years of Independence, had grown to appreciate religious and cultural differences and explore the advantages of diversity in terms of educational, economic, and other productive gains.

President Tinubu allayed fears of religious intolerance in the country at the unveiling of a book on the 10 years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Nigeria. It was authored by Governor Uzodimma.

Tinubu commissioned the Owerri-Mbaise-Umahia road, the Assumpta Twin flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuayanwu Convention Centre.

Tinubu, a Muslim, said:

"Let me also say this clearly, Nigeria is a proud, sovereign nation built on the faith and resilience of its people. Here, no faith is under siege, no community is excluded. Our churches, mosques, and traditional shrines stand side by side - not as rivals, but as symbols of the unity that binds us.

"We must never allow outsiders to tell us who we are or sow division among us. We are Nigerians, and we will stand together. Nigeria will not accept lectures from those who seek to profit from our divisions. No one loves this country more than Nigerians themselves, and no one will define us except us."

Tinubu added:

"Our duty is to stand guard over our unity, protect every citizen, and continue to prove to the world that our diversity is not our weakness, but our strength and when Nigeria stands united, no falsehood can prosper against her. So help us God."

Legit.ng reports that the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, two former APC chairmen, Adams Oshiomhole and Umar Ganduje, governors of APC states, and the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, attended the commissioning of the projects and the book launch.

The speaker of the house of representatives, deputy speaker, deputy senate president, former senate presidents, Pius Anyim Pius, and Ahmad Lawan, were also at the event.

Others include the founding chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, and former governor of Ogun state, Segun Osoba, as well as traditional and religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, student unions, and market associations.

