The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will have a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday morning, October 1

Tinubu's national address would be in commemoration of the 65th Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria, and it will be delivered by 7 am

The announcement came the day after the presidency cancelled the popular Independence Day parade

The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians at 7 am on Wednesday, October 1. The development is in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the country.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday night, September 30. He called on the Nigerian media to connect with "the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast."

Tinubu cancels Independence Day parade

This came the day after the president announced that the popular Independence Day Anniversary parade would not take place. The event was earlier scheduled as part of the 65th celebration on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

This change to the programme was announced by Segun Imohiosen, director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, September 29.

The government explained that the development did not impact the Independence anniversary and remained committed to celebrating the 65th year of Nigeria's independence with enthusiasm and dignity.

Nigerians react to planned Tinubu's broadcast

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post to share their views about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Tochukwu Osuagwu said:

"Starting from midnight today, Nigeria’s flag should fly at half-mast for victims of banditry, insurgency & terrorism. The president must apologise for the government’s failure on security. Tomorrow should not be for celebration but for reflection, protest & a demand to end the killings."

Ben Samuel commented:

"And say what exactly? He should address the law enforcement agencies to protect the nation from bandits and criminals who are killing his citizens."

Victor Udorfia said:

"How do we watch it now that we don't have light in Akute for the past month?"

Khadijah lamented insecurity in Kwara and Kogi:

"What does the state say about the happenings in Kwara and Kogi? Keep all this to yourself and address the pressing issue at hand."

Prince Morgan commended the president:

"Our HOPE is you, we are ready to receive your broadcast tomorrow morning, sir, long live President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

What is Independence Day in Nigeria?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the country's freedom from colonial rule is one of the most significant events in African history. Celebrated annually on October 1, this day marks the birth of a new nation after decades of British control.

Learning about Nigerian Independence Day history helps citizens understand the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs that shaped the country’s journey to self-rule after long periods of European domination that reshaped its landscape.

