Tinubu issued fresh spiritual warning: "One, security; two, economy"
Nigeria

Tinubu issued fresh spiritual warning: "One, security; two, economy"

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu has been sent a fresh spiritual warning ahead of the 2027 presidential election
  • Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in a recent series of prophecies, warned that the president must fix five things to win his re-election
  • However, Ayodele's prophecies have started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who shared their views about the development

President Bola Tinubu has been told about five things that he needs to address as soon as possible to retain power in the 2027 presidential election. Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church made the claim in one of his latest prophetic messages.

Ayodele, while speaking in the video, claimed that God has shown him five things that the president must do to achieve success in his re-election bid. However, he only shared two of the things and said he would keep the remaining three for another time.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has told President Bola Tinubu five things he needs to do to win the 2027 presidential elections.
Primate Elijah Ayodele releases things Presiden Bola Tinubu needs to do / Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Ayodele mentions 2 things Tinubu should fix

While referring to Tinubu, the cleric said, "one, security; two, economy", and went on to say that the two sectors formed the foundation of stability and progress in Nigeria. He added that failure to fix the economy and insecurity could affect the political future and legacy of Tinubu.

In the video, Ayodele said that if Tinubu's government did not decisively handle communal conflicts, banditry and terrorism, the situation could worsen. He called for further strengthening of the country's security architecture, accountability among the security chiefs, and state police.

Speaking on the economy, the cleric urged the president to focus on eradicating poverty and creating sustainable jobs. He called for the revival of agriculture and the stabilisation of the country's currency. He warned that people could be frustrated and lose confidence in the government if the economic realities are neglected.

Nigerians react to Ayodele's prophecy on Tinubu

Ayodele's video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who have shared their views about his prophecy. Below are some of their reactions:

Olawale Oyindamola Ekola wrote:

"Na prediction baba dey do. All the prophet in the bible speaks the true mind of God."

Prince Oche Godwin recalled when he said former President Goodluck Jonathan would defeat Tinubu:

"Baba, you first told us that if Jonathan comes to contest, Tinubu should forget his second term, abi God don dey confused about Nigeria politics."
Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu to fix insecurity and economy if he wants to win the 2027 elections.
Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election / Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Chinwere Iwele alleged that the cleric was supporting Tinubu:

"Mr Prophet, you are indirectly supporting Tinubu."

Iyke Nomeh said there was no consistency in his prophecy:

"Baba, try to be consistent in your prediction; you called it prophecy. You told us that if GEJ comes out, Tinubu will not win."

Anthony Kay Obanla prayed for Ayodele:

"Thanks, Papa, more Anointing."

See the video of the cleric here:

Tinubu addresses Nigerians on Independence Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency said that President Bola Tinubu would have a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday morning, October 1.

Tinubu's national address was in commemoration of the 65th Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria, and it will be held at 7 am.

The announcement came the day after the presidency cancelled the popular Independence Day parade.

Source: Legit.ng

