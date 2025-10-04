President Bola Tinubu attended the funeral of APC chairman’s mother in Jos, where the event turned into a political gathering with APC and PDP supporters

Tinubu preached religious tolerance, stressing love, unity, and freedom of religion, citing his own marriage with a Christian wife as an example

The President prayed for the deceased, urging Nigerians to focus on deeds and love for fellow beings rather than religious differences

Jos, Plateau state - The funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, became a political gathering on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State.

The service, held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, drew crowds from both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with party loyalists marching, singing, and waving banners. Women’s groups, youth groups, and the Boys’ Brigade added to the spectacle, turning the solemn ceremony into a show of political unity.

Security was heightened around the church, with access restricted to those carrying special entry passes. Some pastors without passes were reportedly turned back at the gates after scuffles with security officers.

The Plateau state Government had earlier announced traffic diversions in Jos and Bukuru to ease movement for President Bola Tinubu’s convoy, who attended the ceremony after landing at Jos International Airport.

Tinubu preaches religious tolerance

Addressing mourners, President Bola Tinubu used the occasion to speak on his beliefs about Islam, Christianity, and religious freedom.

“Hate is not an option for us. Love is what you preach – that we should love one another,” Tinubu said.

He emphasised that no human being could alter divine will, saying:

“God’s ordained action and His prophecies are what matter. I inherited Islam from my family; I didn’t change. But my wife is a pastor – she prays for me. There has never been any conflict, and I never, at any time, tried to convince her to change her faith.”

Tinubu emphasises importance of religious harmony

The President stressed the importance of religious harmony, highlighting his belief in freedom of worship and unity under God.

“I believe in the freedom of religion. We are praying to the same God. We are answerable to the same Almighty God, and when we answer Him, it will be our deeds and our love for fellow beings that count, not the label of faith,” he declared.

Offering prayers for the deceased, Tinubu added:

“May the Almighty accept the soul of Mama Lydia and grant blessings to all she has left behind. May her soul rest in peace.”

