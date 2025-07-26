Former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu recounted how the late Muhammadu Buhari lived a simple life despite being the president

Shehu, in a recent interview, said the late Buhari declined lavish personal gifts during his tenure between 2015 and 2023

Garba Shehu explained that Buhari rejected the aircraft and noted that he cannot maintain it after his tenure

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has recounted instances the late former president Muhammadu Buhari turned down offers of extravagant personal gifts, including a diamond-studded wristwatch and a personal aircraft.

Shehu, who was a senior special assistant to Buhari on media and publicity between 2015 and 2023, made the revelation when he appeared as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday, July 25.

He revealed that the late Buhari refused luxury items, one from a prominent Nigerian designer and another from the Emir of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I recall a particular instance when a prominent businessman offered him a diamond-studded wristwatch worth millions of naira."

However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift, Shehu stated.

Buhari rejected personal gifts - Shehu

Continuing, Shehu disclosed that during an official visit to the UAE in 2016, the Emir of Abu Dhabi, proposed gifting Buhari a private aircraft for his personal use.

He noted that Buhari refused the gift upon learning it was meant for his personal use and not for the Nigerian government.

“The president said, if it is for my country? I will accept. But the Emir said, “No, it’s for you personally.”

However, according to Shehu, Buhari said:

“I don’t need an aircraft when I leave office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story.”

He described these as a reflection of Buhari’s unwavering integrity throughout his time in office.

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

But on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late president.

