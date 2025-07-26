Late president Muhammadu Buhari's consistent medical tour abroad was linked to his longstanding relationship overseas

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson of the late president, made this known while responding to a comment by his counterpart, Femi Adesina

Adesina, who also served as a media aide to the ex-president, had claimed that Buhari would have died earlier if he had relied on Nigerian doctors

Garba Shehu, the media aide to the late immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the former leader's medical treatment abroad was a personal preference and not a rejection of Nigeria's healthcare system.

The former presidential aide made this known while speaking on a Channels Television programme, where he commented on his former colleague under Buhari, Femi Adesina, who said that the former president “could have died a long time ago” if he had been using a Nigerian hospital for his treatment because of a lack of expertise in the country.

Garba Shehu says former president Muhammadu Buhari's medical tour abroad was personal Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Buhari's health: Garba Shehu tackles Femi Adesina

Sharing a contrary view, the former presidential aide said the late Buhari was under the care of Nigerian doctors throughout his time in office, adding that it was wrong to assume that the former president "fenced himself off from the Nigerian medical system.”

Shehu recalled that Buhari had a Nigerian doctor, the chief personal physician and a state house clinic, which was led by a medical consultant and an experienced doctor of many years. He emphasised that Buhari's medical team was always on the ground to attend to his health concerns.

He explained that the consistent medical tourism of the former president abroad was because he had a longstanding medical relationship overseas. His statement reads in part:

“It was not that he was disrespectful of Nigeria’s medical practice or that he didn’t believe.”

Where did Buhari die?

Buhari died at a London clinic on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to the country on Tuesday, July 15, coordinated by a federal government team led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and were subsequently given a state burial on the same day at his residence in Daura, Katsina.

The state burial was attended by several dignitaries, including leaders from neighbouring African countries. President Bola Tinubu led the dignitaries at the event, as well as Vice President Shettima.

Following the burial, several dignitaries have continued to pay condolence visits to the residence and family of the former president. This did not exclude the opposition leaders, who have taken their time to visit the graveside of the late Buhari and offer their prayers.

Garba Shehu speaks on Muhammadu Buhari's health challenges. Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Osinbajo reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Prof Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

