Fayose revealed his wife stopped him from criticising late president Buhari after his death, saying Nigerians only praise the dead

The former Ekiti governor insisted Buhari underperformed and urged Nigerians not to honour him when he dies

He praised President Tinubu as more accessible and argued Nigeria’s problems are too complex to solve quickly

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that his wife intervened and cautioned him against making negative comments about the late president Muhammadu Buhari shortly after news of his death broke on Sunday, July 13.

Fayose made this revelation on Friday, July 25, while speaking during an interview on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television.

Ayodele Fayose, ex-Ekiti governor, shares his wife's advice following Buhari's passing. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose/@MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The late president, who passed away at age 82 on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, was buried on Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Speaking candidly, Fayose said he had initially intended to make a strong public statement criticising Buhari but was held back by his wife, Daily Trust reported.

“When President Buhari died, I wanted to come out and abuse him but my wife called me not to say so. The people in Nigeria only praise the dead," Fayose said.

The former president passed away on July 13, 2025, in a London hospital and was buried two days later at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023.

Fayose: ‘Don’t honour me when I die’

Known for his fierce criticism of Buhari’s administration, Fayose reiterated his view that Buhari underperformed as a leader.

“Would you say Buhari performed? I’m not among those praising the dead. Don’t honour me when I die. When I die, I’m gone. When President Buhari was in government, we all know what this country was," he said.

Fayose compares Buhari with Tinubu

Fayose used the opportunity to compare Buhari’s leadership style with that of the current president, Bola Tinubu, praising Tinubu for being more accessible and open, Punch reported.

“He (Tinubu) is accessible. Was the former president accessible? A lot of things were happening in those days but do you still find them in the system? He is not a perfect man but we are not where we were," he asked.

Fayose: ‘Nigeria’s problems can’t be solved overnight’

Former governor of Ekiti state bemoans the challenges bedevilling Nigeria. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Facebook

Defending the current administration, Fayose urged Nigerians to be patient, emphasising that the country’s challenges are too deep-rooted for quick fixes.

“Nigeria is a sick country; it will take heaven to pull it out at once. What miracle can anybody do in two years? The situation is critical, wide and deep. Tinubu inherited a very bad economy," he said.

Gambian president pays condolence visit to Buhari's family

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, on Friday, July 25, paid a condolence visit to the family of late ex-president Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

The Gambian president described Buhari as a steadfast democrat and father figure to many in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng