Daura, Katsina state - President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, on Friday, July 25, paid a condolence visit to the family of late former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

The Gambian president described Buhari as a steadfast democrat and father figure to many in Africa.

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia visits Buhari’s family in Daura to offer condolences. Photo credit: @Presidency_GMB

Source: Twitter

The late president, who passed away at age 82 on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, is set to be buried today, Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Barrow pays tribute to Buhari’s democratic legacy

Upon arrival in Katsina, President Barrow was received by the Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, along with members of the Buhari family.

Speaking at the former president’s residence, Barrow praised Buhari as a pillar of democracy who stood by The Gambia in its time of political crisis.

“President Buhari stood by us and the Gambian people to ensure that our democratic mandate was fully respected and implemented to its ultimate end,” he said.

Buhari was a father figure, says Gambian president

Reflecting on their personal relationship, Barrow said Buhari meant more than just a political ally to him.

“Every time I saw Buhari, I saw a father, a brother, and an uncle standing before me,” he added.

He went on to acknowledge Buhari’s contributions beyond Nigeria, saying:

“I feel deeply obliged for what President Buhari has done, not just for The Gambia, but for ECOWAS, the African Union, and Nigeria’s image across the world. He stood for democracy, freedom, and justice.”

Barrow's message of condolence to Nigeria

Barrow expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the Gambian people and government.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all Nigerians for the loss of a great man, one who helped shape who we are today,” he said.

Gambian visit reflects African solidarity, says Garba-Faskari

Gambian president Barrow highlights Buhari’s key role in strengthening The Gambia’s democracy. Photo credit: @Presidency_GMB

Source: Twitter

In his remarks, Alhaji Garba-Faskari described the visit as a strong display of African unity and brotherhood.

He stated,

“President Barrow’s visit is a true reflection of African solidarity. Buhari’s contributions to peace and stability in Nigeria and the continent will remain evergreen.”

Buhari family appreciates Barrow’s gesture

Yusuf Buhari, son of the late president, expressed the family’s gratitude for the visit, noting the historical and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“This visit not only honours our father but also highlights the deep bonds between Nigeria and The Gambia. It reminds us of the legacy he leaves behind,” Yusuf said.

Buhari’s grave's new look

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the grave of the late president Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at age 82, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, got a new look.

An X user identified as A. Ayofe, @abdullahayofel, disclosed this in a post shared on his social media page on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng