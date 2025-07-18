Former Minister Isa Pantami paid a condolence visit to Mama Zainab, a 104-year-old woman who cared for late President Buhari during his infancy

Pantami shared the emotional moment on X, recalling Buhari’s deep affection for Mama Zainab and her praise of his upright character as a child

Buhari died in London on 13 July 2025 and was buried in Daura on 15 July, with President Tinubu and other dignitaries in attendance

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has paid a touching condolence visit to Mama Zainab, a woman believed to be over 100 years old.

Buhari buried in Daura after death in London

Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami pays a visit to Buhari’s 104-year-old nanny. Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami/@MBuhari

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari passed away on Sunday, 13 July 2025, in London after a prolonged illness.

He was buried on Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

The burial ceremony was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, top government officials, and dignitaries from across the country.

The woman is said to have looked after the late President Muhammadu Buhari during his infancy.

Pantami, who was a loyalist to Buhari, shared an emotional moment with the centenarian via his official X account (formerly Twitter) on Friday, July 18, drawing widespread attention and praise.

Pantami recalls Buhari’s love for Mama Zainab

In a post accompanying a video of the visit, Pantami described Mama Zainab, also known as Tamadina, as a motherly figure to the late President, revealing that Buhari had once brought her to live with him in Abuja for an extended period.

“A heartfelt ta’aziyya to Mama Zainab (popularly known as Tamadina), who is estimated to be around 104 years old. She was the caregiver (like a nursing mother) of His Excellency, Baba Buhari, when he was born,” Pantami wrote.

“Baba Buhari used to care so much about her. A few years ago, he brought her to stay with him in Abuja for a long period. He personally mentioned her story to me,” he added.

Tamadina remembers Buhari’s childhood virtues

Mama Zainab speaks warmly about the late Buhari during Prof. Isa Pantami’s visit to the centenarian. Photo credit: @MBuhari

During the visit, Mama Zainab shared memories of Buhari’s early years, describing him as a remarkably upright and pious child.

“She commended Baba Buhari as someone with all the elements and ingredients of a pious and highly responsible person since his childhood.

“She said that even at the age of less than 10, he was very truthful, upright, credible, morally decent, and respectful to elders, among many others," Pantami noted.

Pantami also revealed that the elderly woman insisted on giving him a gift, a copy of the Noble Qur’an and a prayer carpet, during the visit.

“She compelled me to accept a gift—a copy of the Noble Qur’an and praying carpet. May Allah reward her immensely and admit Baba Buhari into Jannatul Firdaus together with our departed parents and loved ones," he wrote.

The visit by Pantami has added a deeply personal touch to the nation’s collective mourning, highlighting the profound human bonds behind the late leader’s legacy.

