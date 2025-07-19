UN Secretary-General António Guterres paid a personal tribute to Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari

Guterres described Buhari as a stabilising figure in West Africa, lauding his contributions to peace, sustainable development, among others

Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN expressed gratitude to the global body, noting that the condolence visit demonstrated Buhari’s respected status as a global statesman

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that ex-president died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82.

António Guterres, UN chief, expresses condolences to Nigeria as the country mourns ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @antonioguterres

Source: Twitter

Guterres visited Nigeria House in New York on Friday, July 18, where he signed the condolence register and extended the UN’s solidarity with Nigeria.

Speaking solemnly during the visit, the UN chief described Buhari as a leader whose dedication to Nigeria, Africa, and global cooperation would remain an enduring legacy.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari,” Guterres wrote.

He added:

“President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to selfless service, his leadership in advancing peace and stability across the African region, and his dedication to strengthening institutions in Nigeria.”

UN praises Buhari’s global role

According to Guterres, Buhari was not only a major supporter of the UN but also a strong advocate for multilateralism and sustainable development across the globe.

“He was a great supporter of the United Nations and a strong voice for multilateralism, solidarity, and sustainable development around the world,” he added.

Reflecting further on Buhari’s contributions, Guterres said:

“I had the privilege to work with President Buhari, and I will say, I am a great admirer of his extraordinary work.

"Not only in defence of the interest of his own country, Nigeria, but in his commitment to the African continent, to sustainable development and very particularly to the United Nations and multilateralism.”

Buhari praised for stabilising West Africa

The UN Secretary-General also highlighted Buhari’s critical role in maintaining peace and security in the West African region, calling him a stabilising figure.

“I think President Buhari has been a leading personality in defending the interests of West Africa and in a very difficult context, in affirming Nigeria’s leadership,” Guterres said.

He assured that Buhari’s legacy would continue to inspire generations and confirmed that the world would remember him as a servant-leader who stood for unity and global peace.

Nigeria thanks the UN for its show of support

Guterres offers words of comfort to Nigeria following the passing of former President Buhari. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The Chargé d’Affaires of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Mr Syndoph Endoni, expressed gratitude to Guterres for the condolence visit.

“We appreciate this visit deeply. It highlights President Buhari’s standing as a statesman whose voice carried weight far beyond Nigeria’s borders,” Endoni said.

Other officials at the condolence meeting included Bola Asaju and the Head of Chancery, Mr Razak Lawal, who both welcomed the UN chief warmly.

Buhari's ex-secondary school mate speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former secondary school classmate of Muhammadu Buhari, Emmanuel Onyejiuwa, has mourned his demise, disclosing that they wrote the same West African School Certificate Exam in December 1961.

The 82-year-old, who said he and Buhari are age mates, was saddened by the former president's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng