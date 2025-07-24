Adebayo Pelumi, who allegedly killed his friend in Lokoja, Kogi state, on Tuesday, July 22, has reportedly taken his own life

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday evening, the suspect was found dead in a hotel in Lokoja

The alarm was raised by the family, who prompted the police to initiate a search for the suspect; his corpse has been recovered

In a significant turn of events, Ayo Pelumi, the suspected killer of a photo journalist based in Kogi state, has reportedly committed suicide.

How Ayo Pelumi was found dead

The suspect allegedly murdered his friend, identified as Ayo Aiyepeku, on Tuesday evening, July 22.

As reported by Daily Trust, he was said to have attacked the victim with an iron object, rendering him unconscious, and then killed him.

The Guardian reported that he transported the victim’s remains in his Hilux van to an unknown location, and returned a few hours later to meet security operatives, including vigilantes and sympathisers, who responded to a distress call from the victim’s colleague at the premises.

In an attempt to speed off, the security operatives shot the tyres of his Hilux, but he managed to escape from the scene.

However, at about 2.00pm on Thursday, July 24, the police acting on a tip off stormed into a lodge where the corpse of the killer was recovered.

Coca cola and a snipper found in his possession

A bottle of coca cola and a snipper was said to have also been seen in the hotel room where his lifeless body was discovered .

A staff of the hotel who pleaded anonymity, revealed that Pelumi lodged in their hotel on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, but was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Thereafter, the management of the hotel alerted the police, who identified him as the prime suspect in the murder of Ayobami.

Police respond as suspect dies by suicide

The police took the corpse of the suspected killer to the mortuary of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Kogi state, where it was deposited.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Kogi state police public relations officer SP William Ayah confirmed the incident.

He stated that the suspect committed suicide in the hotel on Thursday and that the hotel management had informed them.

Kidnappers kill travelling journalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a media crew heading to Uyo for the Nigeria vs Libya 2025 AFCON qualifier was kidnapped, with one confirmed dead.

Pressmen attached to SuperSport TV were travelling through Anambra state when kidnappers abducted them.

Security operatives rescued six members of the abducted individuals amid reports that some are still unaccounted for.

