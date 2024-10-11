A media crew heading to Uyo for the Nigeria vs Libya 2025 AFCON qualifier was kidnapped, with one confirmed dead

Pressmen attached to SuperSport TV were travelling through Anambra State when kidnappers abducted them

Security operatives rescued six members of the abducted individuals amid reports that some are still unaccounted for

The Nigerian sporting community has been thrown into mourning following the killing of a journalist.

It was gathered that seven crew members attached to SuperSport were heading to Uyo when they were kidnapped in Anambra State.

Police reportedly rescued six of the abducted pressmen, while one was unlucky as he was killed in the process.

Kidnappers have killed a journalist heading to Uyo to cover Nigeria's game against Libya. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the tragic incident, the NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, called for prayers for those who are missing.

NFF confirms kidnap of Journalists

Speaking shortly before the Nigeria vs Libya official presser at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Olajire said:

"The SuperSport crew, they were heading here, and they were kidnapped, and a number of lives were lost. We just pray that those who are still missing will be found."

An inside source reliably informed Legit.ng that the entire SuperSport family is devastated. He said:

"The whole of SuperSport is devastated upon hearing the news last night. The young man who lost his life is a contracted crew member heading to cover the match in Uyo. I learnt his name is Kay."

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga told Arise TV that men of the command have been deployed to rescue them.

“We intercepted the information as was being shared on various social media platforms yesterday, and we went to work immediately.

“As I speak to you, a joint operation is ongoing. Joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala.

Troost-Ekong Wary of Libya

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong detailed how the numerous changes in the Libyan side could pose challenges for the Nigerian team.

The veteran defender also admitted that he is less familiar with the current crop of players in the Mediterranean Knights' lineup.

The Super Eagles are set to host the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in match round three of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng