A school boy has recounted how his friend died in the plane crash that happened in Bangladesh on Monday, July 22

According to reports, the crashed plane was an F-7 jet belonging to the Bangladeshi Air Force, which took off from an air base

It crashed into the Milestone School and College, killing at least 27 people, including the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md. Taukir Islam

A Bangladeshi boy sorrowfully recounted how his friend died in the plane crash that happened at his school.

The plane crash happened in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital, on Monday, July 21.

Farhan Hasan, a year 10 student of the school who just finished his examination, said his friend died in the incident. Photo credit: BBC and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to reporting by the BBC, the death toll in the plane crash has so far risen to 27.

The plane, an F-7 jet belonging to the Bangladeshi Air Force, crashed into the Milestone School and College shortly after takeoff from an airbase.

Farhan Hasan, a year 10 student of the school who just finished his examination, said his friend died in the incident.

He said his friend died right before his eyes after the plane descended on the building set off a fire.

He told the BBC:

"The burning plane was hitting the building right in front of my eyes. My best friend, the one I was in the exam hall with, he died right in front of my eyes. In front of my eyes... the plane went right over his head. And many parents were standing inside because the younger kids were coming out since it was the end of the school day... the plane took the parents along with it."

Also speaking, Masud Tarik, a teacher in the school, said that after the plane crashed, he saw fire and smoke.

His words:

"When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke... There were many guardians and kids here."

Shah Alam, the uncle of a Year 8 boy, Tanvir Ahmed, who died in the crash, mourned the family's unexpected loss.

His words:

"My beloved nephew is in the morgue right now."

Bangladesh has declared Tuesday a national day of mourning to honour those who died in the fatal plane crash.

Across the country, the BBC reports that flags are to fly at half mast to mourn the departed souls.

Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's interim government, said the fatal plane crash would be investigated.

He said:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

Crowd watch at the scene of the Bangladeshi plane crash. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Video captures plane crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a short video shows the dramatic moment a small plane crashed into a tree in Florida on Sunday, July 13.

The incident happened on Sunday near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, and it involved a Cessna plane.

The scene was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) mounted in one of the homes in the area.

Eddie Crispin, a neighbour who witnessed the crash, said the plane smacked a tree.

His words:

“You could hear decelerating, and it just smacked the tree. Once it smacked the tree, we confirmed that the plane did hit the tree, and it hit the ground. The neighbor from across the street had a fire extinguisher trying to put the fire out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng