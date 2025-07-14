Ogun NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro has mourned the demise of the immediate past Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

The NNPP chieftain in a statement sent of condolence message to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari's family and Nigerians at large

Speaking on Buhari's death, the former senatorial aspirant described the death of the ex-president as a great loss for the country

Damilare Athande Abioro, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Ogun West senatorial aspirant, has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians over the demise of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Ogun politician also sent his condolences to the family of the former president, describing his death as a great loss for the country. In a solemn statement sent to Legit.ng, the Agosasa-born politician from Ipokia Local Government Area described the death of former President Buhari as a great national loss.

Abioro hails Buhari's contribution to Nigeria

He equally praised the former leader's contributions to national development, security reform, and the fight against corruption, noting that his legacy would remain indelible in the history of Nigeria.

The statement reads:

"President Buhari was a symbol of integrity and resilience, who served Nigeria with commitment and an unwavering sense of duty.

"His leadership, both as a military head of state and a democratically elected president, left lasting marks on the fabric of our nation"

Abioro, a politician and an entrepreneur in a leading public relations agency, described President Buhari's demise as the end of an era of disciplined leadership. He prayed for strength for the bereaved family and unity for the nation during this moment of mourning.

The NNPP chieftain then prayed for the repose of the immediate past Nigerian president. His condolence followed that of other prominent Nigerians, including President Tinubu.

Garba Shehu announces Buhari's death

On Sunday, July 13, Garba Shehu, the former aide to the late ex-president, disclosed that the immediate past president died in a London hospital. However, the former presidential aide did not disclose the name of the hospital in London.

Buhari, born on December 17, 1942, died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. He was a former military head of state who later became a civilian president. The late president was one of the most influential and polarised figures in Nigeria's political scene.

His statement reads in the party:

"The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London."

Full Shehu's statement is here:

