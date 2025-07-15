Men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria paid their last respects to former President Muhammadu Buhari in grand style

Former President Buhari died at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025. His death was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu

Former President Buhari served as a democratically elected president from May 29 2015, to May 29 2023, completing two terms in office

Men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria launched a military parade in honour to pay the last tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport, Katsina, during his burial ceremony.

Legit.ng gathered that former President Buhari was a three-time Army General Officer Commanding, Military Secretary, and a two-time Commander-in-Chief.

Men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria launched a parade in honour of late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport, Katsina, during his burial ceremony. @DejiAdesogan

This was disclosed in a separate post on X.com by Tolu Ogunlesi, Senior Special Assistant for Digital Communications to former President Buhari, and media personality Deji Adesogan on Tuesday, July 15.

The statements read, "Full military honours for a man who was a 3-time Army General Officer Commanding GOC, Military Secretary, and 2-time Commander-in-Chief

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria are at Katsina Airport to pay their respects to a General and former President. Awaiting the arrival of the remains of President Buhari GCFR

In the video shared by Tolu Ogunlesi, the uniformed men were chanting along with the military band.

The video captioned"The Guards Brigade Band rendering'“God be with you till we meet again” 🎶"

According to the statement and video shared, the remains of former President Buhari were accompanied by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and former Vice President to the late President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

"Marching behind @MBuhari’s corpse: President @officialABAT, Vice President @officialSKSM, former Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and others" the statement revealed.

Brief history of late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983. Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007 and 2011

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari returned as democratically elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

Former President Buhari passes on

Legit.ng previously reported that the Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday. His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office. “May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement.

Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

