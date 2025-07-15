Niger Republic’s Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine became the first foreign leader to arrive in Katsina for the burial of Nigeria’s late former President Muhammadu Buhari

Zeine landed at Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport, where he was welcomed by Governor Dikko Radda and federal ministers

His presence underlines the historic closeness between Niger and Nigeria as dignitaries gather in Daura to honour Buhari’s final journey home

The Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, has arrived in Katsina State to attend the burial of Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

Prime Minister Zeine’s arrival at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport marks the first official visit by a foreign head of government for the solemn occasion.

He was received by Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, Minister of Budget Abubakar Bagudu and Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, among other senior officials.

Nigeria mourns leader's death

Buhari, who once led Nigeria as a military ruler in the 1980s before returning through the ballot box in 2015, passed away after battling illness at The London Clinic.

His remains are being flown back to his hometown, Daura, in Katsina, where he will be laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

The Nigerian government had earlier declared today a public holiday to honour the late leader, while President Bola Tinubu announced a week-long national mourning, directing flags to fly at half-mast across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had travelled to London to accompany the body back to Nigeria.

National leaders converge in Daura

As the nation gathers to pay tribute, the scene in Katsina has turned into a quiet convergence of past and present political figures, dignitaries and citizens moved by Buhari’s passing.

Among those who arrived earlier are First Lady Remi Tinubu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who reached Buhari’s Daura residence around 1:00 p.m.

Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin also led a delegation from the National Assembly to Katsina, underscoring the wide spectrum of representation at the funeral. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai have equally joined the gathering, reflecting Buhari’s enduring political ties across regions.

President Bola Tinubu landed in Katsina shortly before 2:00 p.m. to personally attend the burial rites, while the First Lady, who arrived earlier, has remained close to the family.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the plane carrying Buhari’s remains departed London around 7:48 a.m., with an estimated seven-hour flight time.

In Daura, preparations have reached their peak as locals await the return of their most famous son.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

