Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have continued to go after drug traffickers across the country

NDLEA officers recovered parcels of Loud from microwaves and wraps of cocaine built into ladies’ lipsticks

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the suspect was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos state - Parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis imported from Thailand, have been recovered from microwaves.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also intercepted wraps of cocaine built into ladies’ lipsticks going to Guinea at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.,

NDLEA nabs wanted drug kingpin. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said a suspect, Ezenwegbu Chike, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 13, 2025, via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

Babafemi said the Loud consignment was part of a consolidated cargo that came in two tranches on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the cargo was subjected to a thorough search during which 23 parcels weighing 11.3kg, concealed in new microwaves, were recovered on Monday, 7th July 2025.

He further stated that NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Lagos airport also intercepted another consignment of cocaine disguised into ladies’ lipsticks.

Babafemi said it was part of a cargo containing hair attachments, face powder, and other items heading to Malabo, Guinea.

"No less than 400grams of cocaine and phenacetine, a cutting agent, were recovered from the lipsticks when dismantled while a businessman at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos, Ezeikwelume Prince Afam was arrested on Friday, 11th July, in connection with the seizure."

This is coming barely a week after NDLEA operatives intercepted cocaine consignments concealed in lipsticks and property titles.

The NDLEA disclosed that the consignments were going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, respectively.,

NDLEA uncovers drugs in chocolate tins

Recall that NDLEA operatives intercepted illicit drugs hidden in a chocolate tin at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos state.

NDLEA officers arrested three suspects, including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also intercepted drugs concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company at the Lagos port.

NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs hidden in religious books

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives uncovered an illicit drugs in religious books.

The NDLEA officers intercepted Saudi-bound cocaine concealed in religious books at a courier company in Lagos.

According to Babafemi, the drugs intercepted on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, weigh 500grams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng