The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have uncovered an illicit drugs in religious books

The NDLEA officers intercepted Saudi-bound cocaine concealed in religious books at a courier company in Lagos

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the drugs intercepted on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 weigh 500grams

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - A shipment of cocaine concealed in 20 sets of religious books going to Saudi Arabia has been intercepted at a courier company in Lagos.

The cocaine consignment consists of 20 parcels with a total weight of 500grams and buried in the pages of the religious books.

NDLEA intercept the illicit drugs at a courier company in Lagos. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives uncovered the items were searching through export cargos going to Saudi Arabia at the logistics firm on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued via the agency’s X handle @ on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also intercepted five parcels of Loud hidden in a carton coming from the United States of America (USA).

“The cocaine consignment consisting of 20 parcels with a total weight of 500grams and buried in the pages of the religious books was uncovered at a courier company in Lagos on Tuesday 15th April 2025 when NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) were searching through export cargos going to Saudi Arabia at the logistics firm.

“At another courier company same day, NDLEA officers intercepted five parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 2.8 kilograms hidden in a carton coming from the United States of America.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted illicit consignments at logistics firms and the Lagos airport.

Illicit drugs like Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly, and others concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, and female clothes to the USA, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and UAE.

Babafemi narrated how the suspects were arrested by the officers on different days.

NDLEA arrests Malaysian returnee for smuggling drugs

Legit.ng also reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives arrested a Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu (aka Richard), for drug trafficking.

41-year-old Udatu was arrested with two giant music speakers used to conceal illicit drugs on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The suspect is an ex-convict who had been arrested, convicted, and jailed for drug trafficking offences while in Malaysia before returning to Nigeria.

NDLEA arrests India-bound brothers with ilicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two India-bound brothers arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos state.

NDLEA officers arrested the two brothers with 5kg of cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared more details about the arrest and that of others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng