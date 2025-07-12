Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested a suspected kidnapper along the Wamba–Jos road with ₦13.7 million in cash, rifles, ammunition, and charms

The suspect confessed to multiple kidnappings along the Jos–Makurdi axis but was neutralised after attempting to escape and disarm a soldier while leading troops to his gang’s hideout

Security forces have launched follow-up operations to arrest other gang members, urging citizens to support efforts by sharing timely intelligence

Plateau state – Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, conducting Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, have arrested a suspected kidnapper in possession of ₦13.7 million in cash, weapons, and other items along the Wamba–Jos road in Kaduna State.

The arrest took place on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, when troops mounted snap checkpoints at Agameti, in Sanga Local Government Area, as part of efforts to flush out criminal elements within the Joint Operations Area.

Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for the operation, confirmed the development, saying the suspect was intercepted in a Volkswagen vehicle with two other occupants, who managed to escape before the checkpoint.

Vehicle showed signs of violence

“Upon stopping the vehicle with registration number JJN 336 YZ, two of the three occupants suddenly alighted and fled.

“Troops discovered bullet holes and bloodstains on the vehicle. The arrested suspect even attempted to offer a bribe, which our men firmly rejected," Zhakom said.

Cash, rifles, charms recovered during search

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a disturbing cache of weapons and other items.

According to Major Zhakom, the following were recovered:

Two AK-47 rifles; two magazines; thirty rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition; three mobile phones; one knife; one football; assorted charms; one torchlight; ₦13,742,000 in cash; suspect confesses, attempts escape.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to being involved in several kidnapping operations along the Jos–Makurdi Road and offered to lead troops to his gang’s hideout.

However, Zhakom explained that,

“While guiding troops to the location, the suspect attempted to disarm one of our personnel in a bid to escape and was neutralised on the spot.”

Troops intensify operations in the area

Major Zhakom added that follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network.

“Our troops remain committed to protecting lives and securing communities across the region.

“We urge citizens to continue cooperating with security agencies through timely and useful information," he stated.

