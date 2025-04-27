National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested three suspects during a raid on The Hook Hotel also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge in Victoria Island part of Lagos state

Illicit drug consignments worth N1.042 billion only in street value were recovered from the 80-room new hotel

According to NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the five-storey hotel building was raided on Friday 25th, and Saturday, April 26th, 2025

The NDLEA said the hotel is being used as a cover for distributing illicit substances.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said after hours of combing the rooms, the NDLEA officers recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms.

He disclosed this in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Babafemi said three suspects: Eze Ayitu; Ofuokwu Samuel; and Emmanuel Ameh were arrested in the course of the operation at the five-storey hotel building.

According to the statement, two other suspects: Noble Philip and his partner Kenneth are currently at large.

He added that the operation took place between Friday 25th and Saturday 26th April 2025.

Babafemi disclosed that the items were recovered at The Hook Hotel also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge located at 16 Waziri Ibrahim Street, off Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The recovered items include: Toyota Prado Landcruiser Jeep (Lagos AKD 472 OZ); Toyota Sienna Vehicle (Lagos KJA 79 HJ); Volkswagen Delivery Van (Lagos AAA 525 JE); Kia Ceranto Car (Lagos BDG 860 GQ); Grand Caravan Dodge (Lagos APP 847 YF); 74 new TV sets; 10 used TV sets; and 13 refrigerators, among others.

The NDLEA operatives also arrested three Ghanaian ladies on Sunday 20th April 2025 at the Gbaji checkpoint of the Seme border area of Badagry Lagos.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to smuggle a combined 4.8 kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis into Nigeria.

Babafemi identified the arrested suspects as Haziza Zubairu, 42; Samirat Mustapha, 43; and Jamila Salifu, 26.

