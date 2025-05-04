Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted illicit drugs hidden in a chocolate tin at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos state

NDLEA officers arrested three suspects including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA operatives also intercepted drugs concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company in Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 20kg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos

The drugs were concealed in tins of chocolate, milo beverage, white kidney beans, and dark red kidney beans packaged as part of cargos that came into the Lagos airport onboard a British Airways flight from Canada.

The NDLEA operatives also arrested three suspects, including the consignment receiver, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, between Wednesday 30th April, and Saturday 3rd May.

The Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Babafeni said another businessman, Bobby Morris Osas, was arrested on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Lagos airport while attempting to board a Turkish Airlines flight to Italy.

The NDLEA spokesperson said a thorough search of his luggage led to the seizure of 8,130 pills of tramadol 225mg, 200mg, and 100mg.

In a similar development, the NDLEA officers intercepted another syndicate’s attempt to ship 104 grams of tramadol and skunk concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company in Lagos on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Babafemi said the officers from the NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) carried out the operation.

Another 1,500,000 pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect Olarenwaju Wahab at the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo of Lagos state on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The NDLEA officers traced the source of the consignment to Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, which is the residence of one Obinna Kenneth who is now at large.

