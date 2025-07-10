A social media post featured prominent Nigerian figure Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu posing near crocodiles

The picture post which appeared on Bianca's verified X (formerly Twitter) account conveyed a sense of strength and fearlessness

The post likened her presence among the crocodiles to her ability to navigate challenging situations

Nnewi - Anambra state - Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, minister of state foreign affairs, shared a picture on her social media page where she was circled by crocodiles.

Legit.ng reports that Bianca, the widow of former Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, captioned her post "Agu nwanyi", which translates to "powerful woman" or "lioness".

It describes a woman who is strong, assertive, and fearless, embodying the characteristics associated with the leopard (agu) in Igbo culture.

Bianca wrote with the said accompanying picture in June:

"Agunwanyi. No be today."

The post gained traction and has garnered over 230,000 views.

Bianca-Ojukwu and crocodiles: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians reacted to the Bianca-Ojukwu's post, with many stunned.

Legit.ng captured some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:

@TrulyDearest_ wrote:

"Wait!!!! What is happening here between Bianca and Crocodiles! This woman get mind oh!!!"

@DailyJusticeAct said:

"Agu Nwanyi and Asa, at same time. Sorrounded by crocodiles.... #chai. Udo diri gi."

Ayo Fakuade said:

"Hmmm, Really no be today. But Biko kpachara anya."

@teresematt commented:

"Agu Nwanyi indeed. This is dope."

@udehenugu wrote:

"Abeg ma, no go close again oo."

@ValMary89666872 asked:

"Were you not scared?"

Crocodile safety

Crocodiles are potentially dangerous to humans but they are incapable of running down a person on land. They very rarely capture prey away from the water.

Crocodiles are often reported to be ‘thoughtful’ or ‘cunning’ in their attacks. Even very large crocodiles can remain unseen in shallow water.

Their extraordinary sight, smell and other sensory organs alert them to the presence of potential prey. They can attack from any depth of water, including while underwater.

If a crocodile is hunting you, you will not know it.

To stay safe from crocodiles, people are advised to maintain a safe distance from the water's edge, avoid swimming in areas with crocodile warning signs, and never provoke or feed crocodiles. They are also urged to be extra vigilant at night and during the breeding season (September to April), and avoid small watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards

