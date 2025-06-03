President Bola Tinubu's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has visited Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra

Bianca Ojukwu, President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for foreign affairs, has visited Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, another opposition leader in the country. Soludo is the leader and only governor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The minister, who is the wife of the late Biafra generalissimo and founder of APGA, Odumegwu Ojukwu, said she and her team were visiting the governor to express their appreciation for his leadership support in her activities.

Governor Soludo endorses Tinubu's second term

Recall that Governor Soludo recently joined the league of opposition governors who endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. This is as the southeast governor disclosed that APGA, a leading opposition party in the southeast, has officially adopted the president as its 2027 presidential candidate.

The governor emphasised that APGA and the president's party, All Progressives Congress (APC), would work together, adding that the two political parties shared a common belief in progressivism.

Governor Soludo announced the resolution of the party at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra state capital, during the president's working visit to the state on Thursday, May 8, adding that “Progressives are working together.”

Why Bianca Ojukwu visited Soludo

Based on the relationship between Soludo, Bianca, and Tinubu, the minister reportedly visited the governor on Monday, June 3, for his support and guidance during her nomination to serve in the presidency.

Sharing the video of her visit, the state government said:

"On June 1, 2025, Lady Bianca Ojukwu led a delegation of stakeholders from Nnewi for a courtesy visit to Soludo. The purpose was to express gratitude for his invaluable support and thoughtful guidance during her nomination as a federal minister up to the present moment."

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the tweet and expressed their views. Below are some of their reactions:

Mr Jugular commented:

"Nnewi is getting dualised roads for the first time under Soludo."

Ozo-Nna-Nyere-Nwa questioned:

"Biko ka m jųkwaa nį ooo, why is the governor still working from the old government house? You guys posted a video last time marking the commencement of operations in the new government house. Why is the Governor still working from the old government house?"

Ajala Olumide said:

"One who comes to the market square with a basket of appreciation not only receives the blessings of men but that of the GODS. Madam Ojukwu is worthy of emulation."

Ozo AdichieIzuchukwu wrote:

"Thank you, Mr Solution."

3cs reacted:

"These people and English. Can’t you people learn from others? Na, someone betwixt you? Every time English.

Here is the video of her visit:

Ojukwu speaks on Tinubu's visit to the Vatican

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has disclosed what happened between the president and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bianca, in a Facebook post, explained that what happened was a mere pleasantries between the two political leaders.

The minister then condemned the ethnical interpretation some Nigerians have given to the event between Tinubu and Peter Obi at the Vatican on Sunday, May 23.

