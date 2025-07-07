Nigerian Afrobeats star David 'Davido' Adeleke has ignited a round of reactions following his recent tweet

The singer, who faced backlash over his tweet about 7/7, a day that symbolizes a celebration in his name, has now replied

However, the singer's response has sparked another round of conversations from his rival's camp, Wizkid FC

Afrobeat star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has ignited reactions online after he made headlines.

The singer, who went online to celebrate 'Happy 7/7,' triggered social media users, who related it to something else.

While the singer was actually celebrating 'World Davido Day' or 'Davido Day' in recognition of his contributions to music, his 'Happy Metal' post led fans to assume he was promoting cultism.

Davido slams an online user who criticised him over his 7/7 post. Credit: @davido



Some netizens linked his post to a group known as the 'Neo Black Movement of Africa,' which sparked criticism. In response to the tweet, Davido slammed the individual, identified as @vardysteveayo, and said

"That one na your papa business."

See the post below:

Davido's response to cultism rumours spurs reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@assistant_boifriend said:

"Must u copy wizkid in everything 😂."

@prettee_dimples said:

"Anytime I see David on blogs I be like this my fav don start again I get scared fr😂."

@helen_daniel_lolo said:

"On his mandate we shall stand😍 Team 001 ❤️."

@iamdx2 said:

"When you are a public figure your words carries weight .. but some dont know."

@christie_augustine8 said:

"Na her papa business true true 😮😂😂 anything my Idolo talk na true 😂😂😍😍."

@_cherii_coco siad:

"Can we see the post where he's promoting cultists."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Innocent papa wey dey for house don collect."

Netizens react to Davido's response to a fan who called his 7/7 post a promotion of cultism. Credit: @davido



@jewellery_by_bodyheavens said:

"Best response 😂😂😂😂. As we no fit mind our business for this online😂."

@iamnayture said:

"Once again, that one nah Una papa business.. Period !."

@jeudisoir___ said:

"Very irresponsible guy!! His fan think life revolve around having money. A B-list artist and role model showcasing cultism everywhere."

@yhur_mentor said:

"All of una don begin support am now, but when cult killings begin happen all over the country, una go come out begin talk say No to cultism.. but una fave dey promote the same cultism now una dey support am. Shame on all of you .. I pour una spit 💦."

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"Even people wey dey cult dey follow condemn the innocent man wey dey practice wetin him believe in 😂😂😂."

@henrycombs147 said:

"They all belong including burna. Why are you coming for only Davido?"

@melvofficial9030 said:

"This boy can never grow up."

Davido's fans lament defending him

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, David Adeleke, better known as Davido made healdines following his squabble with a barber on social media.

They said barber had referred to Davido as "003" instead of "001" in a social media comment and this did not sit well with the singer, who lashed out at him.

OBO's fans came out to complain about the constant fights the Afrobeats singer gets in, adding that they were exhausted.

