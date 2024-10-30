Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the wife of the late Igbo warlord, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has recounted her experience as a Nigerian ambassador to Spain

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, during her ministerial screening at the senate, said she spent an entire year in one hotel room when she first got to the European country

She gave a track record showing her experience and expertise in the ministry she was being nominated for

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the ministerial nominee for State Foreign Affairs, shared her experience as Nigeria's ambassador to Spain during her Senate screening. She revealed that she spent a year living in a hotel due to the Nigerian embassy's dilapidated state in Madrid.

According to her, she took immediate action to address the issue, leading an extensive refurbishment project that transformed not only the mission building but also the ambassador's residence and other Nigerian-owned properties in Spain.

She said her efforts paid off, as the Nigerian embassy in Madrid now reflects the country's true standing. However, she associated the ongoing challenges Nigerian embassies face worldwide with limited funding, which hinders ambassadors from performing necessary maintenance.

Bianca Ojukwu speaks on diplomatic representations

As a seasoned diplomat, Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasized the importance of respectable diplomatic representations, urging the Nigerian government to prioritize embassy maintenance under the current administration ¹. She cited promoting democracy, development, and the Nigerian diaspora as critical areas requiring dignified facilities.

Notably, Odumegwu-Ojukwu's background is marked by distinguished service. She has served as Nigeria's Ambassador to Ghana and Spain and Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs. Her achievements have earned her recognition, including the Certificate of Merit by El Mundo Diplomatico and Africa's Outstanding Ambassador by The Voice magazine.

Her statement reads in part:

"My past records speak for me. As an ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, I spent an entire year in one hotel room."

