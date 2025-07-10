The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has clarified the claims suggesting that President Bola Tinubu instructed him to lie, arrest, or harass journalists

Idris addressed the claims when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by General Secretary Mr. Onuoha Ukeh and Deputy President Mr. Sebastian Abu in Abuja on Wednesday

The minister emphasised that the Tinubu administration is committed to press freedom and the rule of law

Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never instructed him to lie, arrest or harass any journalist because of unconstructive criticism and reportage.

"No instruction to arrest or harass journalists - Minister

Idris stated this while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Guild of Editors led by its general secretary, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, and deputy president, Mr Sebastian Abu, in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9.

According to him, despite negative criticism and alleged defamation of character by some journalists and members of the public, the president had never given him a marching order to arrest or harass anyone.

“There are times when the media instigate tension, but Tinubu never urged me to alter the narrative, lie, arrest or harass the perpetrators.

“This is because the President is a true democrat who respects the rule of law.

“Also, the Federal Government believes that it cannot operate without the media, which is the fourth estate of the realm.

“We used to have some individuals who would want to go overboard, but I have always engaged the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NGE, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria and others on issues that are brought to my attention.

“I have always said that when we do good praise us, and when we are not doing well or going overboard, tell us constructively so that we can improve.”

Tinubu's govt is media friendly - Minister

As reported by Vanguard, the minister added that Tinubu's administration is media friendly and will continue to be, and therefore the media should not use isolated incidents to conclude that the government wants to gag the press.

The minister noted that Tinubu’s commitment to press freedom led to the establishment of the Media Literacy Centre at the National Open Unity in Abuja by UNESCO.

According to Idris, the country has passed the hurdles and is now at the final ratification stage of Nigeria getting the host.

“This is a great achievement, because when established, the MIL Centre will bring stakeholders from across the globe to Nigeria.

“This will enhance media literacy in our country and checkmate the spread of fake news and issues of misinformation and disinformation in the country and the world at large,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's government, through Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, called on the media to remain vigilant in safeguarding the country’s democratic values.

In a statement signed and released by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris emphasised the media’s critical role in defending Nigeria’s 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

