National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu warns critics not to underestimate President Bola Tinubu's leadership, citing outdated ideas and failed records

Ribadu asserts that President Tinubu's reforms and policies have enhanced Nigeria's safety, stability, and investment appeal, highlighting key administrative achievements

The NSA knocks critics, describing them as "expired" politicians desperate for relevance

FCT, ABUJA — National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu slams critics of the Bola Tinubu administration, not to underestimate the President's leadership, saying they are stuck in the past with outdated ideas and failed records, as reported by Vanguard.

NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu slams critics of the President Bola Tinubu not to underestimate his leadership, saying they are stuck in the past with outdated ideas. Photo credit- @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

“We have quality leadership today in our country. Mr. President is a Digital president.

People who underestimate him are doing so at their own peril,” Ribadu warned.

Legit.ng gathered that Ribadu's comments came amid the African Democratic Congress's accusation that the Presidency fabricated claims of a plot to overthrow President Tinubu, alleging it was a ploy to justify a crackdown on opposition leaders.

This came after former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, claimed on Tuesday, July 8, that some governors and senior figures within the All Progressives Congress, APC, are quietly backing the opposition coalition.

Nigeria is safer, better, says Ribadu

At the National Cybersecurity Conference 2025 in Abuja, Ribadu asserted that President Tinubu's reforms and policies have enhanced Nigeria's safety and stability. He added that these reforms have also increased the country's investment appeal.

“Things are changing. We are stabilising the country. Forget what some people are saying — Nigeria is safer and better every single day.

"Those fueling unrest from abroad will be tracked and prosecuted. We will not allow external forces to destabilise our progress,” he said.

Ribadu knocked critics, describing them as "expired" politicians clinging to relevance, and noted that Nigerians have become more astute, seeing through propaganda.

“These are people who looted and plundered this country. Now they are shouting on television. They are outdated. Nigeria has moved on — and Nigerians are wiser,” Ribadu remarked.

He called on telecommunication companies, tech innovators, and international investors to embrace the Nigerian market, saying the country is now positioned as Africa’s digital and economic hub.

Ribadu said, “We are working with major telecom operators. Our cybersecurity strategy is strong. Nigeria is safe and open for business. Investors should know that Nigeria is the future of Africa.’’

NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu slams critics of the President Bola Tinubu not to underestimate his leadership, saying they are stuck in the past with outdated ideas. Photo credit- @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

Top APC chieftains support the ADC coalition

Former top government official Babachir Lawal has dropped a bombshell, claiming that some state governors and high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are secretly supporting the All Democratic Alliance coalition in preparation for the 2027 polls.

Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the revelation while speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines, aired Tuesday, July 8, on TVC News.

Lawal said that although these individuals have not publicly declared their support, they are aligned with the coalition’s goal of unseating the current administration.

ADC debunks state chairmen's appointment

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised alarm over a fake list of supposed state chairmen being shared on social media, declaring that it has not made any such appointments.

A statement by the party noted that it is unaware of any recent appointments and urged Nigerians to disregard the list making the rounds online.

The statement posted via X and signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson of the opposition coalition, advised party members and the general public to rely only on verified communication from the party’s official channels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng