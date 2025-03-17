The Trump administration began mass layoffs at Voice of America (VOA) and other US-funded media, with contractual staff receiving termination notices effective by March

Affected workers, many of whom rely on their jobs for legal residency, voiced frustration and uncertainty, describing the abrupt decision as devastating

Experts warn the layoffs could weaken US efforts to counter misinformation and promote democracy, as VOA plays a key role in global news coverage

The Trump administration on Sunday, March 16, initiated mass layoffs at Voice of America (VOA) and other US-funded media, signaling a broader effort to restructure the outlets long regarded as key instruments of US influence.

The move came just a day after all employees were placed on leave, with contractual staff receiving termination notices stating that their employment would officially end by March.

Source: Getty Images

According to an email obtained by AFP, contractors were informed that they must "cease all work immediately and are not permitted to access any agency buildings or systems."

Staff express shock and uncertainty

The decision has sparked widespread concern among affected employees, many of whom relied on their jobs for legal residency in the United States.

“We were blindsided. One day we’re working, and the next, we’re told it’s over with no warning," said a VOA employee who requested anonymity.

Another contractor expressed frustration over the lack of communication from leadership.

“The uncertainty is devastating. Many of us don’t know what comes next,” the worker said.

Impact on global news coverage

VOA, which was established during World War II, operates in 49 languages and serves as a critical source of news in countries with limited press freedom.

Many of its non-English services are staffed by foreign contractors, who now face potential deportation if they lose their legal work status.

Media experts have warned that the abrupt changes could weaken the US’s ability to counter misinformation and authoritarian narratives worldwide.

“This is a blow to America’s soft power. VOA has played a crucial role in promoting press freedom and democracy globally, and dismantling it could have long-term consequences," said a media policy analyst.

Executive order behind the purge

Source: Getty Images

The mass firings come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday targeting the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA and other government-funded news organizations.

The move aligns with Trump's broader push to reduce federal agency influence and spending.

Full-time VOA staff, who have more legal protections than contractors, were not immediately dismissed but have been placed on administrative leave and instructed not to work.

As the situation unfolds, there has been no official comment from the White House or VOA leadership regarding the long-term implications of the layoffs

Source: Legit.ng