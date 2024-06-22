A journalist working for a popular news medium has landed into serious trouble while reportedly carrying out his duty

According to reports, the journalist, Gabriel Idibia, was reportedly brutalised by Nigerian police personnel for taking pictures of policemen shepherding a large number of cattle in Kaduna state

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details

Gabriel Idibia, a journalist with the Daily Times, has been reportedly brutalised for “taking pictures of cattle shepherded by police”.

Journalist arrest: Group demand justice

Idibia was said to have taken the pictures along the Kachia expressway in Kaduna state and was subsequently arrested on June 11.

In a statement on Saturday, June 22, the Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) condemned the arrest. As reported by The Cable, the group added that Idibia was carrying out his constitutional duty.

The coalition said Idibia narrated how the policemen forced him to write a statement without access to his lawyers or colleagues.

The coalition asked Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the incident.

CWPPF also demanded punishment for any officer found culpable.

“Mr. Gabriel Idibia in a chat with the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) confirmed that he was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) police station, Gabasawa, while taking pictures of a large herd of cattle being shepherded by the police on Kachia expressway, a usually busy road in the state,” the statement reads.

“He was thereafter taken into custody and brutally beaten up. Mr Idibia insists that the physical torture severely affected his eyes, forcing him to access eye treatment.”

Journalist lament, said he suffered eye injuries

Meanwhile, Idibia said he suffered eye injuries as a result of the torture and inhumane treatment meted out to him by the aggrieved officers. The police have, however, denied claims of torture and brutalisation.

In an interview with The ICIR, Idibia said the incident happened on a public road on Tuesday, June 11.

According to him, he was apprehended and whisked to the CID Police Station in the Gabasawa area, in Kaduna, the state capital, on the allegation that he snapped them while they were transporting the cattle to an unknown destination.

“On getting to the police station, one of the officers who brought me to the station punched me in the face, and hit one of my eyes, leaving me almost blinded,” Idibia said.

Kaduna police react

Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, said he saw no sign of assault on the journalist.

“He was eventually granted bail on self recognition,” Hassan was quoted as saying.

