Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former governor of Kano state and immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially broken his silence following his inauguration as Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This is coming barely days after his sudden resignation as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing health reasons.

The inauguration, however sparked controversy as many Nigerians questioned the intention and expertise of Ganduje's appointment as FAAN board chairman.

During inauguration event held on Wednesday, July 9, in Abuja, Ganduje was inaugurated alongside other members of the new board.

Details of new 7 FAAN board members

The new FAAN board includes the Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku; Dorothy Duruaka; Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman; Engr. Nasiru Muazu; Omozojie Okoboh; Engr. TP Vembe; and Bridget Gold, who will serve as secretary of the board.

Ganduje sends important message to Nigerians after inauguration

In his remarks, Ganduje pledged full commitment and collaboration with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to drive improvements in Nigeria’s aviation services.

“As a board, we will assist you to move this ministry to the next level,” he said.

Ganduje vows to strictly follow FAAN Act

Ganduje also promised that the board would operate strictly within the provisions of the FAAN Act to avoid conflicts with the executive management and the ministry, Daily Trust reported.

“There is no doubt we will study the Act of FAAN in order to see our boundary, so that we do not exceed it. I know this is a common problem between boards and executive management. So we are fully conscious of this,” he stated.

He stressed the need to strike a balance between staying within legal limits and performing their responsibilities effectively, The Cable reported.

“We do not want to go out of bounds, but at the same time, we do not want to exhibit mediocrity by not doing what we are expected to do,” he added.

Ganduje expresses optimism over the future of Nigeria's aviation sector

Ganduje’s appointment comes as part of broader efforts by the Tinubu-led administration to reform and revitalise key sectors of the economy through strategic leadership and governance.

Stakeholders in the aviation industry are now looking to the new board to provide direction, stability, and accountability as FAAN moves forward under its new leadership.

Nigerians react to Ganduje’s FAAN appointment

