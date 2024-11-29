BREAKING: Army Arrests, Detains Popular Nigerian Journalist, Details Emerge
- #FreeFisayNow is trending on social media X amid reports that the Nigerian Army reportedly arrested and detained investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo
- The reports making the rounds on Friday disclosed that the army has detained Soyombo for three days now in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital
- The Nigerian Army is yet to release an official statement regarding the matter but the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has confirmed the arrest of its publisher
Nigerian investigative journalist and publisher of an online newspaper Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Fisayo Soyombo, has been arrested and detained by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Why did the army arrest and detain Fisayo Soyombo?
FIJ confirmed the arrest of its publisher on Friday, November 29, via @fijnigeria its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
FIJ stated that Soyombo has been in the Army’s custody for the last three days.
Leadership reported that Soyombo has recently engaged the Nigeria Customs Service by exposing some alleged corruption and smuggling enabled by its officials at the borders.
The FIJ has called for his immediate release and raised the alarm over the increasing threats to press freedom in the country.
“The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder ‘Fisayo Soyombo 3 days running. Journalism is not a crime,” FIJ said.
Soyombo, known for his investigative reporting on high-profile issues such as corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations.
He has previously faced various threats and harassment over the reports on the Customs, raising concerns also about attempt to induce him in a bid to be silent on the reports.
